Does Texas Roadhouse Serve Alcohol?

We all know Texas Roadhouse as a place where you can stop by for an affordable steak dinner. (If you play your cards right, you can even wring out an even better bang for your buck on a steak deal.) But it's not all steak and soft warm rolls with cinnamon butter; you can also sip on some adult beverages, as Texas Roadhouse also serves alcohol. In this case, the ol' Roadhouse slings up a mess of beer, wine, margaritas, and specialty cocktails. (Drink responsibly, people!)

In terms of beer and wine, there are no surprises on the list; Texas Roadhouse serves stuff from macrobreweries like Budweiser, Miller, Coors, and Corona. Then, on the wine side, you'll see brands like Josh, Kendall-Jackson, and Barefoot (no 2014 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti here). You have your choice between their standard house margarita (served on the rocks or blended) and a few fruity margaritas, with options like strawberry, raspberry, and mango.

The cocktails are where things get a little more creative, with drinks like the blue-toned Island Cooler, which contains coconut rum, peach schnapps, and blue curacao, blended with lemonade, and the Jamaican Cowboy, which features Malibu rum, peach schnapps, orange, and pineapple juice, along with a splash of Texas Roadhouse house margarita.