Does Texas Roadhouse Serve Alcohol?
We all know Texas Roadhouse as a place where you can stop by for an affordable steak dinner. (If you play your cards right, you can even wring out an even better bang for your buck on a steak deal.) But it's not all steak and soft warm rolls with cinnamon butter; you can also sip on some adult beverages, as Texas Roadhouse also serves alcohol. In this case, the ol' Roadhouse slings up a mess of beer, wine, margaritas, and specialty cocktails. (Drink responsibly, people!)
In terms of beer and wine, there are no surprises on the list; Texas Roadhouse serves stuff from macrobreweries like Budweiser, Miller, Coors, and Corona. Then, on the wine side, you'll see brands like Josh, Kendall-Jackson, and Barefoot (no 2014 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti here). You have your choice between their standard house margarita (served on the rocks or blended) and a few fruity margaritas, with options like strawberry, raspberry, and mango.
The cocktails are where things get a little more creative, with drinks like the blue-toned Island Cooler, which contains coconut rum, peach schnapps, and blue curacao, blended with lemonade, and the Jamaican Cowboy, which features Malibu rum, peach schnapps, orange, and pineapple juice, along with a splash of Texas Roadhouse house margarita.
Does Texas Roadhouse serve alternatives to alcoholic beverages, too?
Aside from basic soft drinks, including sweet tea and lemonade, Texas Roadhouse also serves alcohol-free Heineken. If you're not in the mood for a Coca-Cola product, there are also some mocktail options available as well. There are no alcohol-free wines on the menu, however, so you're out of luck in that department. While first-timers at Texas Roadhouse may get distracted by the ins and outs of the place, if you're not a drinker and want alternatives, you do have some options that aren't just water and soda.
If you're in the mood for alcoholic beverages, Texas Roadhouse should have you covered on most accounts. Although you won't find things like craft cocktails on the menu, it'll be enough to keep you entertained until your Cactus Blossom and Rattlesnake Bites hit the table. Then, you know you'll be hanging around for what you really came for, which is the steak. Okay, and maybe an extra order of the rolls, too.