Why You Should Be Using The Reheat Button On Your Microwave

The microwave may be your go-to for heating up food in an efficient way. Whether that's leftovers or freezer meals, this handy appliance can warm up chicken fingers, french fries, pizza rolls, and so much more in mere minutes. But did you know there's a way to ensure your microwaved food is more evenly heated and doesn't get overcooked? The secret lies in the reheat button.

To understand the importance of the reheat button, let's first talk about how your microwave works. As your microwave powers on, electromagnetic rays are released inside, and the vibrations heat your food as the waves are absorbed by water, sugar, and fat molecules. This means whenever your microwave operates in the regular mode, it heats your food at the highest power setting the entire time. This is where the reheat button comes in handy.

The reheat button is designed for precooked food. It functions with a special sensor that is able to detect both humidity and moisture within the cooking space. As these two elements are tracked, the microwave will change your cook time and the power setting to suit your food. Some models may even have a setting to differentiate between room temperature and chilled leftovers. Either way, you'll want to make sure you vent covered meals so the steam has a place to escape. It's this steam that the sensor uses to detect the humidity and moisture levels.