QVC's Viral Chicken Tenders Are One Expensive Impulse Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that QVC (Yep, the TV shopping network) sells chicken tenders? Neither did we, until we saw a viral video on TikTok, where user @suitelifeoflisa eats an air-fried chicken tender, explaining that she was at her grandmother's house. "They're literally, like, so good, like, I've never had chicken tenders this good that you like, make yourself," she says. When she asked her grandmother where the tenders were from, she was shocked to learn that they were from QVC. Yep — that QVC.

She wasn't kidding — you can indeed buy Heartland Fresh Tater-Crusted Chicken Strips from QVC, as I eventually learned, in three or six-pound quantities. They're done chicken-fried chicken style, which confusingly refers to the fact that they're breaded like chicken-fried steak, and served with white gravy (also like chicken-fried steak).

But you may want to sit down when you hear about the price. While they're currently on sale, that three-pound bag originally cost $85, while the six-pound bag retails for $121. Holy smokes. Grandma must have paid a boatload for those chicken tenders. The Takeout was offered a three-pound sample to see what we thought, and considering my non-stop curiosity when it comes to this kind of stuff (like which Totino's Instant Ramen cups are worth buying), you know I had to jump on them. Was this just a case of hyper-exaggeration for internet clout, or were these things really that good?