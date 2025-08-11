The Raising Cane's Copycat Sauce You Can Grab Right Now At Walmart

There's no doubt that Raising Cane's is a huge hit in the fast food world, thanks to an ultra-simple menu based around chicken tenders. But ask a fan why they love the chain so much, and they'll usually rave about its secret sauce, of which you can order up to 32 ounces (if you're a weirdo like me). Much speculation has been made about what exactly goes into it, but one mega corporation sells a handy duplicate that you can grab right off the shelf.

Walmart's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce is its Raising Cane's dupe, and comes in a squeeze bottle. Those who have purchased it have left rave reviews on Walmart's website, with one fan writing, "So, so good. Best Cane's sauce alternative on the market. Stock it and I will buy it forever."

If the secret's really in the sauce, then who knows — buying a bottle might mean you've saved yourself a trip to Raising Cane's. For now, it retails for an affordable $2.38 online, so those of you who are fanatics can take it for a spin to see how it matches up. However, customers do have a small piece of advice before you try it for the first time. "This is amazing!!! It tastes like Canes sauce. I would recommend you refrigerate it first before you try it because it tastes better that way," wrote one aficionado in the review section.