The Raising Cane's Copycat Sauce You Can Grab Right Now At Walmart
There's no doubt that Raising Cane's is a huge hit in the fast food world, thanks to an ultra-simple menu based around chicken tenders. But ask a fan why they love the chain so much, and they'll usually rave about its secret sauce, of which you can order up to 32 ounces (if you're a weirdo like me). Much speculation has been made about what exactly goes into it, but one mega corporation sells a handy duplicate that you can grab right off the shelf.
Walmart's Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce is its Raising Cane's dupe, and comes in a squeeze bottle. Those who have purchased it have left rave reviews on Walmart's website, with one fan writing, "So, so good. Best Cane's sauce alternative on the market. Stock it and I will buy it forever."
If the secret's really in the sauce, then who knows — buying a bottle might mean you've saved yourself a trip to Raising Cane's. For now, it retails for an affordable $2.38 online, so those of you who are fanatics can take it for a spin to see how it matches up. However, customers do have a small piece of advice before you try it for the first time. "This is amazing!!! It tastes like Canes sauce. I would recommend you refrigerate it first before you try it because it tastes better that way," wrote one aficionado in the review section.
There's one secret ingredient in the sauce that most copycat recipes seem to agree on
If there's one thing on which all of the online recipes agree, it's that Raising Cane's sauce contains Worcestershire sauce, which is useful for boosting its umami notes. And in fact, if you look carefully at the ingredients list of the Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce, Walmart's reverse-engineered product also contains Worcestershire sauce. However, the Walmart version uses tomato paste to get that pink-orange hue instead of ketchup, which is found in almost all of the other copycat DIY recipes.
It also contains added monosodium glutamate, which is just another way to boost its savoriness. But I can guarantee that the texture of the shelf-stable version is slightly different, thanks to its stabilizing qualities.
The restaurant version is made daily in-house using a secret recipe. As of yet, there's been no leak as to what really goes into it, so it's possible Walmart is just guessing like the rest of us. That being said, fans of Raising Cane's really do like this stuff, and while copycats can be hit or miss, the Walmart Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce seems to be not only a pretty accurate version, but also one you can just stow away in your fridge.