Being in the news as much as he is (and also being ruling monarch of the United Kingdom), some unusual reports about King Charles' food preferences have come to light. Besides the stories of how King Charles doesn't eat lunch, or how King Charles avoids certain luxury foods like foie gras, there's an especially unusual tale about the king's diet involving eggs. Supposedly, he has extremely specific preferences for how he likes his eggs prepared; his chefs would boil several eggs for different lengths of time, and lay them out for him to choose. Then, these stories claim, he would choose his favorite and discard the others.

So, is it true? Well, the bit about him demanding several eggs of different styles seems to be a runny myth, and one that spokespeople for the king have denied. However, those who've cooked for the king agree that he prefers his eggs to be boiled for about three minutes, and that he usually enjoys these super soft-boiled eggs in a side salad with his meals. This makes the eggs easy to spread over the salad like a sort of mayonnaise. If the eggs were boiled for too long, they'd be too solid to serve as salad dressing. This style of egg is often called a coddled egg, and it lands just short of being a soft-boiled egg, which needs to be boiled for a few minutes longer.