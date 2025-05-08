The One Meal King Charles Refused To Eat Every Day

The royal family's lives are filled with rigid schedules and strict traditions that date back centuries. However, King Charles isn't a stranger to going against the grain, at least as far as the royals go. He cares deeply about environmental conservation, goes dairy-free one day per week, and eats a vegetarian diet two days per week to reduce his environmental impact. He's made headlines in the past for the controversial luxury food he won't eat, but the really distinguishing part of his diet was his decades-long habit of skipping lunch.

King Charles is an incredibly health-conscious individual who maintains a rigorous and well-balanced diet. The monarch also unsurprisingly leads a busy life and has long considered lunch to be a luxury that didn't fit into his schedule. Instead, he used to make do with a healthy breakfast that featured foods like dried fruit, salad, seeds, tea, and eggs. This used to be enough to get him through until dinner. (His mother, Queen Elizabeth, practiced similar self-control; her guilty pleasure was a bunless venison burger.) It wasn't until 2024 that King Charles introduced lunch into his daily life. The word lunch may be an overstatement, however, as the king generally consumes just half an avocado between breakfast and supper to keep himself satiated.