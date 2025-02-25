How To Coddle An Egg Without A Special Coddler

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods ever. Just when I thought I had tried them every which way possible, I came across coddling. Coddled eggs are made using a gentle, fuss-free cooking method that produces a silky texture and a perfectly runny yolk. That's not necessarily my style, but I thought, why not? I've hated on sunny side-up eggs my entire life. Maybe this is their chance at redemption.

Traditionally, you make this style of egg in a coddler, which is a small dish with a lid that sits in hot water until the eggs are just set. But if you don't have a coddler, you can still achieve the same results with basic kitchen tools. The key is to use gentle heat and a water bath surrounding the egg with steam, ensuring it cooks evenly without getting rubbery.

Coddled eggs are much easier than they sound. Whether you enjoy them plain or with toppings like herbs and cheese, they're a simple way to elevate breakfast without any complicated techniques.