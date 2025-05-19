For Easier 'Poached' Eggs, Try This Cooking Method Instead

Eggs Benedict, eggs Florentine, and salade Lyonnaise are just a few of the delicious recipes made with poached eggs. But for those of us yet to master the art of egg poaching, this can stand as a serious deterrent. One way around it is to poach eggs in the microwave , but eggs-pert Lisa Steele , host of the American Public Television and CreateTV series " Welcome to My Farm ," suggests you could substitute in coddled eggs.

Before we get into the technique, we'll acknowledge some uncertainty surrounding the name. When Steele refers to coddled eggs, she's referring to eggs that are "baked in the oven in a water bath." It's not unusual to hear some people refer to coddled eggs as being prepared on the stove, instead referring to oven-baked eggs as shirred eggs. (Shirring is another way to prep eggs that no one ever talks about .) Compounding the confusion, there are those who use "coddled" to mean an extremely soft-boiled egg that's been cooked in its shell for just a minute or two. Steele isn't alone in her use of the term coddled instead of shirred, so we'll defer to her preference.

To coddle an egg, crack it into a greased ramekin then put it into a baking pan. Fill the pan halfway with water, then bake the egg for 15 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. "The texture is very similar to a poached egg," Steele told The Takeout. "And the method is much easier." While it's not necessary, seasonings can help. "You can add some cream, cheese, herbs, or spices to the eggs for variety and added flavor."