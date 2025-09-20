Chain Restaurant Desserts That Desperately Need A Refresh
Have you ever sat down for a meal at a restaurant and thought, "Meh, I could have done better"? Well, this is me almost every time I order a dessert. As a baker and chef for over 15 years, the highlight of any meal — whether in a fast food joint or a Michelin-starred restaurant –– has to be the dessert. Now, don't get me wrong. It's not that every dish disappoints or that I think nothing can compare to my own recipes. In fact, I love being surprised by a chef who takes something tired and transforms it into something exciting.
And this love for desserts is shared by many. According to 2021 consumer surveys, Datassential reports that over half of participants enjoyed a sweet treat within the last day. Yet even with the exhaustingly large menus at many chain restaurants, dessert options rarely move into creative territory. The studies further found that items like brownies, cookies, and ice cream have the highest profit margins, possibly explaining this lack of ingenuity and a restaurant's choice not to mess with a good thing.
In the spirit of keeping the good and tweaking the bad (or, rather, the boring), here's a list of desserts from some popular chains that I have taken the liberty of calling out and reenvisioning, without reinventing the wheel. Loosen those belt notches and get ready for a sweet ride.
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake (Domino's)
Let's start with a crowd favorite. And before you say, "Don't come for my lava cake," hear me out. I'm still a huge fan of the ooey, gooey, chocolatey mess that erupts when you dive into this dessert. But I'm not fooling myself that all restaurants make these cakes from scratch. As one Redditor put it, "whether you're getting it from Dominoes or some fancy ass place ... it's a frozen lava cake that got heated up in a microwave after you ordered it."
However, to modernize this staple, why not keep the cake as is and update the toppings as an easy middle-ground alternative? (Though, to be honest, a matcha chai-spiced lava center would be bomb.) Textures and contrast are key to any successful dessert. Imagine how a crunchy layer of sesame brittle, a warm toffee sauce, or a pistachio crème could upgrade a lava cake entirely. Using plant-based or gluten-free ingredients would also keep the dessert in touch with various health considerations and lifestyle choices. And for the grown-ups, pair it with an espresso martini or a smoky whisky to take the humble lava cake into truly sophisticated territory.
Tiramisu (Olive Garden)
Olive Garden tiramisu has a legion of loyal fans. They come flocking for this Italian treat made of coffee and alcohol-soaked sponge fingers layered with sweetened mascarpone cheese and cream. Tiramisu may have conflicting origin stories, but it's a dessert that has stood the test of time. Allow me to go against the crowd, however, and say that the dessert can often be too sweet and flat, with no distinct flavor standing out. On Reddit, a purported general manager from Olive Garden noted that the tiramisu comes from a central distribution center, which could explain its mass-produced appeal. Furthermore, a customer posted to Facebook after dining at the Italian American chain, writing that their tiramisu had been served still frozen in the middle. Another reported employee suggested a possible explanation for the issue, explaining, "they usually have a couple pans in the freezer and prep/cut the individual pieces for sale throughout the work day."
Now that we know what we're dealing with, how could chain restaurants uplevel this pick-me-up? In a few simple swoops, we could transform the sweet but impersonal treat into something artisanal and current. Swap out the espresso and soak the lady fingers in citrus or dulce de leche. Give the dessert a seasonal twist and offer a pumpkin spice tiramisu. Add in pistachios or almonds for some contrast between the mascarpone layers. Cold brew coffee spritz or a dessert wine pairing would also seal the deal.
Original Cheesecake (The Cheesecake Factory)
The Cheesecake Factory offers over 40 different flavors of cheesecake, although this number can vary depending on your location and seasonal favorites. Suffice to say, the restaurant chain knows what it's doing. In fact, its official website states that desserts accounted for roughly 17% of sales in 2024. However, a lot has changed since Cheesecake Factory opened in 1978. One customer lamented, "The cheesecake was something really special and delicious. The last 40 years have seen a massive increase in locations and prices with a steady decline in quality." Another Redditor pointed out (and I have to agree), "I like how creative they are with the flavors, but the quality of the cheesecake is mid."
If I had to pick one cheesecake that's just itching for a makeover, it would surely be the original. Featuring a graham cracker crust and signature cream cheese filling, this old faithful lacks pizzazz. Let's start by going beyond plain cream cheese. A filling of goat cheese and honey or ricotta and lemon would offer a fresh and contemporary feel. We could also give the cheesecake oomph by infusing it with rosewater or cardamom. For a similar global touch that lets simple ingredients shine, why not try the current hot favorite: traditional burnt Basque cheesecake? The crust on The Cheesecake Factory's original dessert could also be updated with oat cookies, almond biscotti, or gingersnaps instead.
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie (Chili's)
Online forums are full of debates about change, from how much we want it to how much we hate it. Whether customers are ready to fight over a beloved menu item or they're outraged by the smallest error, opinions run strong. When it comes to Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie, some customers complain that the quality has dropped. One Redditor claimed, "Our local Chilis used to make these cookies right in the skillet, and they were amazing. Now they've [started] throwing a pre-made cookie into a skillet and trying to pass it off as the same thing."
Whether or not the cookies are pre-made, there are several ways to modernize them and meet the growing demand for healthier alternatives. Chili's could offer a plant-based cookie dough (with vegan chocolate chips) or a gluten-free version with almond or oat flour. The latter would actually add to its chewiness and appeal. In terms of giving the tired presentation a seasonal twist, I'm thinking of a s'mores skillet cookie or a torched marshmallow topping. A malted milkshake shot would be a nice nostalgic touch as an accompaniment.
Crème Brûlée (Maggiano's)
Speaking as a chef, there are some menu items you should steer clear of at chain restaurants. For example, many chefs would recommend avoiding the crème brûlée. Unless the restaurant has a separate dessert chef, odds are the crème brûlée is made from a box or reheated, then topped with torched caramel. Throw in some gratuitous berries, a dollop of cream, and a mint leaf or two, and you're meant to believe it's something extra special.
The proof (or problem) is in the pudding. Crème brûlée is not an easy dessert to make. The custard is made by whipping cream with the freshest of eggs and the lightest of touches. One must take care not to overcook or scramble the eggs. The preparation is also highly susceptible to any slip-ups during the delicate baking process. If chain restaurants like Maggiano's insist on offering crème brûlée, might I suggest something completely out of the box instead? A coconut milk creme for the growing vegan demands, for instance. Flavor variations could range from pistachio and rose, chocolate orange, or seasonal fruit pairings. A layered brûlée (think custard, fruit compote, and scorched top) would make for an intriguing hot and cold duo and a more exciting end to your meal.
Hot Fudge Sundae (The Cheesecake Factory)
One of the most classic restaurant desserts (and the safest, in my opinion) is the ubiquitous hot fudge sundae. The Cheesecake Factory offers the rich treat with multiple scoops of ice cream, hot fudge sauce, a medley of nuts, and a cherry on top. What's not to love about this tried-and-true favorite? In terms of predictability, you'll seldom go wrong ordering a hot fudge sundae. Then again, that's exactly why it's screaming for a refresh. Surely with today's amazing availability of ice creams, gelatos, and sorbets, chain restaurants can do better than a lackluster vanilla and chocolate sauce combo.
If I were channeling my inner mad sundae scientist, here's how I'd elevate it. I'd start building the ice cream sundae with a crispy chocolate tuile or almond wafer base. From there, I'd add thick ribbons of salted caramel or pools of berry coulis to high-quality gelato scoops. Then, top the whole thing off with brittle or praline for crunch, fresh fruit for tang and vibrancy, or even fresh fruit and frozen yogurt for a completely new approach. For added drama, I would serve it tableside on a mini-skillet or go super-sized with a ceramic bowl meant for sharing. I'd finish it off by pouring the warm fudge or a fruity sauce in front of diners. This final small detail costs the restaurant nothing but adds an extra level of care and creativity.
Key Lime Pie (Red Lobster)
A stellar key lime pie should balance flavor and texture. I'm looking for the crispy bite of a baked graham cracker crust, the smooth tartness of a lime-infused custard, and a whisper of sweetness from the whipped cream topping. When made with the freshest of ingredients, there's little that tops a slice of key lime pie. That said, most chain restaurants rarely bake their cakes and pies in-house. Logistically and financially, it's close to impossible. YouTuber SJohnsonVoiceOvers reviewed the key lime pie at Red Lobster, for example, and noted that it tasted like it had been freezer-burnt and defrosted in the microwave. Surely diners don't have to take whatever premade, prepackaged concoction they're served. A few simple standards must be met when it comes to a dessert menu — chain restaurant or not.
A bit of deconstructed layering could mean the difference between a mundane key lime pie and a creative one. Serve it in a mason jar with a quenelle of ginger lime cream or even white chocolate ganache, and you're looking at your old favorite in a whole new light. For the tartness, fresh limes only, please. You can even use regular limes in key lime pie, but none of that synthetic, overwhelming premixed pie filling. Insist upon fresh ingredients, and the dessert becomes irresistible. Clean sourcing, real dairy (or non-dairy alternatives), and organic eggs, and you have a citrus-forward treat just waiting to be devoured.
Blue Ribbon Brownie (Applebee's)
I have to bring up the Blue Ribbon Brownie from Applebee's. The dessert's name and availability may vary by location, but the idea is the same. Every time I am faced with a plate of brownies topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, I want to yell out in frustration. It's 2025, guys! Come on! Surely, we can do better. There's nostalgia, and then there's just laziness.
Apart from the boring presentation, drowning a brownie in chocolate sauce lacks finesse. The same way you might jazz up some boxed brownies at home, a few simple tweaks could improve this dessert at Applebee's. What about a chewy brownie baked with chocolate chunks instead of the regular cocoa sponge? Alternatively, I would add some intrigue and swirl in caramel or peanut butter ribbons for depth and texture. As for toppings, they can still go for the overload angle and pile on the scoops, but let's make them interesting scoops instead. Salted caramel would work magic, or a berry flavor for a tangy twist. Sprinkled with a cocoa nib crunch or salty pretzel bites, and you have a reinvented classic that feels more fun and infinitely less clunky than the original.
Chocolate Wave (Red Lobster)
The Chocolate Wave from Red Lobster is an admirable chocolate cake. Hear me out, though. I love a fudgy, gooey chocolate dessert just as much as the next person. Some days call for a slice, and this treat from Red Lobster definitely hits the spot. But –– and this is a big but — does it have to be so large? In line with the healthy eating trends sweeping the food and beverage industry, a slightly smaller portion would be welcome. Keep the layers and fudge frosting intact, but let's aim for a smaller, less indulgent serving size.
A more manageable portion would prevent chocolate overload and give the dessert an updated look. When the presentation hasn't evolved in years, it calls for a refresh for sure. But now that we're here, let's play a little. What about moving beyond the cliché chocolate-on-chocolate formula and trying layers with mocha or hazelnut praline? How about a raspberry sauce in summer or a peppermint crunch in winter? One could even offer a dark chocolate and reduced-sugar version. When it comes to the ice cream pairing, an espresso semifreddo or a cherry sorbet could take it from tired to modern without losing any of its appeal.
Chocolate Thunder from Down Under (Outback Steakhouse)
The name may incite giggles, but many people online hype this dessert as a must-have (especially if you're a fan of nuts in your brownies). It's also gluten-free, which is a welcome detail for diners craving indulgence without compromise. But to refresh this monster of a dessert, I'd take it in a new direction by deconstructing it. Serve the rich brownie base separately from the ice cream and sauce, and let customers choose add-ins like nut brittle, fruit compote, or salted caramel. Guests could then assemble their own combinations of textures and temperatures. This will feel fresher and far more Instagrammable.
That said, the current showiness of this dessert is indicative of its reliance on spectacle rather than technique. Drowning a brownie in chocolate sauce and topping it with whipped cream still reads as formulaic indulgence. To elevate it, I'd play off the pecans in the brownie and incorporate a crisp pecan feuilletine or caramelized nut brittle for added texture. To balance out the richness of the cake, lighten it with a fluffy chocolate mousse layer. Finally, offer shareable towers or individual mini-thunders for a more refined experience.
Peach Cobbler (Cracker Barrel)
Despite Cracker Barrel's promise of a sweet Southern peach cobbler that tastes like childhood, the chain's take on the dessert often leaves customers underwhelmed. One diner complained, "Oh my- the crust tasted of rancid oil & since it was reheated the rancid taste had spread into the ice cream as well." Others describe it as too syrupy or sweet. Refreshing this cobbler could be done in several simple yet exciting ways. For instance, imagine presenting the dish as a mini dessert flight with house-roasted fruit and optional rich toppings. This instantly adds a more playful and personalized touch to the table.
Cobbler is comfort food at its very best, and diners expect a sense of home-baked authenticity with every bite. Using canned fruit or an unappetizing crust takes away from the nostalgia of the dessert. Instead, add bourbon to the peach cobbler for another layer of flavor. Incorporating brown butter or cardamom into the fresh peach filling would also add depth and intrigue. Give the dessert an extra crunch with a buttery streusel layer or increase the rustic charm by serving it in a cast iron mini skillet. To lean fully into the Southern spirit, pair the cobbler with a chilled sweet mint tea or even warm spiced cider for a dessert unmistakably rooted in tradition.