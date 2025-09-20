Chain Restaurant Desserts That Desperately Need A Refresh

Have you ever sat down for a meal at a restaurant and thought, "Meh, I could have done better"? Well, this is me almost every time I order a dessert. As a baker and chef for over 15 years, the highlight of any meal — whether in a fast food joint or a Michelin-starred restaurant –– has to be the dessert. Now, don't get me wrong. It's not that every dish disappoints or that I think nothing can compare to my own recipes. In fact, I love being surprised by a chef who takes something tired and transforms it into something exciting.

And this love for desserts is shared by many. According to 2021 consumer surveys, Datassential reports that over half of participants enjoyed a sweet treat within the last day. Yet even with the exhaustingly large menus at many chain restaurants, dessert options rarely move into creative territory. The studies further found that items like brownies, cookies, and ice cream have the highest profit margins, possibly explaining this lack of ingenuity and a restaurant's choice not to mess with a good thing.

In the spirit of keeping the good and tweaking the bad (or, rather, the boring), here's a list of desserts from some popular chains that I have taken the liberty of calling out and reenvisioning, without reinventing the wheel. Loosen those belt notches and get ready for a sweet ride.