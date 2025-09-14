15 Vegetables People Don't Really Eat Anymore

While most of the forgotten vegetables on this list have European origins, miner's lettuce is native to the western coast of North America, and it once played a crucial role in California's history. Indigenous peoples had long used it for medicinal purposes before Europeans arrived in the Americas. During the mid-19th-century California Gold Rush, prospectors discovered the plant as well and relied on it to ward off scurvy, thanks to its high vitamin C content. In fact, the name "miner's lettuce" reflects its importance to those who staked their fortunes on the California hills.

This delicate green is recognizable by its round, cup-shaped leaves that cradle the plant's tiny flowers. Its taste is crisp and juicy, like spinach but with the fresh crunch of lettuce. Traditionally eaten raw, it adds freshness to salads and sandwiches, though it can also be lightly steamed or wilted and used in soups and stews.

California doesn't have a state food, but this crisp green is a good unofficial contender since it's native to the region and played an important role in its history. Though easy to overlook beside more conventional salad greens, miner's lettuce is worth trying if you find yourself in the Golden State with an appetite for foraged food.