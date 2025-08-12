How Coffee Divided The North And South During The Civil War

POV: You're a Civil War soldier (Union or Confederate, it doesn't really matter) marching through an endless swamp wearing a sweat-soaked wool uniform on your way to some unspecified place where strangers will be trying to shoot you. You finally stop for a break, and what's the first thing on your mind? A good cup of coffee, or even a bad one.

According to the American Battlefield Trust, in period diaries, the word "coffee" occurs far more often than the word "war." Coffee, after all, was perhaps the only bright spot in a day where your meal — that you had to prepare – might consist of little more than hardtack (a nearly indestructible cracker that's just as tasty as it sounds). Both sides held coffee in high regard, but the main difference between the two was that the Northern troops were more often "haves" while the soldiers from the South were "have-nots."

At the beginning of the war, coffee rations were issued to both the Union and Confederate armies. Pretty soon, however, the blockade of Southern-held ports made it very difficult to import coffee, with the result that this staple item soon became a luxury. In March of 1861, a pound of coffee cost $1.20, but by February of 1865, the price had soared to $196, according to the American Battlefield Trust. (And we thought today's coffee price increases were rough!) As a result, the Confederates often had to make do with inadequate coffee substitutes while their Union counterparts were still able to enjoy their daily java. Knowing what we know now about coffee's energy-increasing powers, could this have been one of the reasons why the South lost the war?