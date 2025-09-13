Old-School Ice Cream Parlors That Are Straight Out Of The Past

July may be National Ice Cream Month, but Americans love the sweet, soothing taste of this cold dessert year-round. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average person eats about 20 pounds of the dairy (or non-dairy) treat every year. Although ice cream has become big business –– with international brands and coast-to-coast shops –– what's remarkable is that our favorite parlors are usually the mom-and-pop shops that have stuck around for decades. That's a testament to the fact that many people have a discerning taste when it comes to ice cream, and they value the quality that a local shop serves up, rather than, say, an industrial-scale store-bought pint.

But ice cream is more than dessert. There's something wholesome about it. For many, it brings back childhood memories of savoring a cone on a hot summer day. The nostalgic factor is big, so it's no surprise that many shops lean into it. Whether they are genuinely historic establishments or just new ones dressed up in bygone styles, an old-school ice cream parlor has undeniable charm.