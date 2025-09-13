12 Alcohol Recalls That Affected Millions

Alcohol is often seen as a treat — a pleasant indulgence to unwind at the end of the day or enjoy during a night out with friends. The last thing tipplers anticipate is that their favorite bottle could pose a health risk. In reality, there is a lot that can go wrong during the alcohol manufacturing process. Equipment malfunctions, contamination, or simply human error can all affect the integrity of the final product. Whether it's glass fragments in bottles or unexpected toxins, even the biggest brands haven't proven immune to safety scandals.

Of course, alcohol isn't the only beverage to have been hit by safety scandals. A long list of soda recalls has also affected customers in the past. However, the list of alcohol recalls is surprisingly long, highlighting the importance of strict production oversight. After all, just one mistake can undermine customer trust, leading to costly recalls and even the downfall of an entire brand. From wine giants to local breweries, here is a roundup of some of the most significant alcohol recalls in history.