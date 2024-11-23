Soda Recalls That Affected Millions

The world's current food system sees huge amounts of food and beverages being produced by a handful of international companies. More often than not, these companies produce and package these products en masse in enormous factories. While this approach means vast amounts of product can be produced and packaged in short periods of time, it also means that a single error can negatively impact a great deal of food or beverages. Mass recalls of everything from cheese to Pepsi are a growing part of daily life. Even restaurants are embroiled with the likes of McDonald's consistently issuing recalls of its own.

As one of the most widely consumed — and thus widely produced — beverages in the world, soda is often recalled for a variety of reasons. These range from the liquid being contaminated with foreign materials to the packaging presenting incorrect nutritional information. When mistakes like this are made, millions of bottles and cans of soda have to be recalled causing fear, disruption, and disgruntlement. As the following soda recalls prove, the impact of a single manufacturing or packaging error has the potential to affect millions of people.