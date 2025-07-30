The Unfortunate Reason High Noon Is Being Recalled
Spiked seltzer brand High Noon recalled two lots of its Beach Variety Pack because of a packaging issue, according to an announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While the contents of the cans in the 12-pack cartons is indeed High Noon's ready-to-drink vodka seltzer cocktail, some of the cans are actually mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. Celsius, a popular energy drink, is non-alcoholic.
This mixup could result in accidental alcohol consumption, which would be a significant issue for those who don't drink alcohol and people under the age of 21. "The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon," the FDA recall notice said. Since this food recall discovery, there have been no reports of illnesses or harm caused by mistaken consumption as of the time of writing. Instances where the product is right but the packaging is wrong are one of the most common reasons foods are recalled, as was the case with the Frito-Lay recall due to mislabeled Tostito's salsa.
What to look for on High Noon boxes and Celsius cans
The affected High Noon Beach Variety Packs were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin between July 21, 2025, and July 23, 2025, and can be identified by unique lot codes. The specific High Noon and Celsius codes can be found on the FDA announcement.
If you purchased a High Noon Beach Variety Pack anytime after July 21, carefully check the box for lot codes. These letter, date, and time sequences are stamped on the outside of the box. Consumers concerned that they received a product affected by this recall can also check Celsius cans for identifying lot codes laser printed on the bottom of the can. These Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition cans will also have a silver lid instead of a black one.
Make sure to inspect the packaging carefully if you have products from either brand. If your product is a match, contact High Noon via email at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com for more information and inquiries about refunds.