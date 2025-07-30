The Unfortunate Reason High Noon Is Being Recalled

Spiked seltzer brand High Noon recalled two lots of its Beach Variety Pack because of a packaging issue, according to an announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While the contents of the cans in the 12-pack cartons is indeed High Noon's ready-to-drink vodka seltzer cocktail, some of the cans are actually mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. Celsius, a popular energy drink, is non-alcoholic.

This mixup could result in accidental alcohol consumption, which would be a significant issue for those who don't drink alcohol and people under the age of 21. "The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon," the FDA recall notice said. Since this food recall discovery, there have been no reports of illnesses or harm caused by mistaken consumption as of the time of writing. Instances where the product is right but the packaging is wrong are one of the most common reasons foods are recalled, as was the case with the Frito-Lay recall due to mislabeled Tostito's salsa.