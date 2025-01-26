Guinness' Famous Nitro Beer Is A Relatively Recent Creation

The Guinness Brewery produces a variety of beers. And yet, if you talk about having a Guinness, the image that most people conjure up is that of the company's classic draught beer: The Irish stout that's usually topped with a thick and creamy layer of foam. This stout has a distinct look and taste and even comes with very specific pouring instructions. You may never have tried it, you may not like it, but no one can deny that this beer is iconic. That's why it's so surprising to learn that the famous Guinness nitro beer was first served as recently as 1959.

Guinness as a brewery has been around since 1759. Throughout the centuries, the company's products have undergone numerous changes as tastes and technology evolved. None have been as significant as the creation of the nitrogenated Guinness Draught. We can thank mathematician and master brewer Michael Ash for this invention. Before Ash came up with his idea, the brewery's stout was served from two different casks. By combining beer from each — one was under more pressure than the other — bartenders could serve a well-balanced beer with a creamy head. This process, however, was not simple and the end result varied enormously. Ash's solution was to carbonate the beer using mostly nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide alone. This beer was rolled out in 1959, and the company has not looked back since.