Guinness' Famous Nitro Beer Is A Relatively Recent Creation
The Guinness Brewery produces a variety of beers. And yet, if you talk about having a Guinness, the image that most people conjure up is that of the company's classic draught beer: The Irish stout that's usually topped with a thick and creamy layer of foam. This stout has a distinct look and taste and even comes with very specific pouring instructions. You may never have tried it, you may not like it, but no one can deny that this beer is iconic. That's why it's so surprising to learn that the famous Guinness nitro beer was first served as recently as 1959.
Guinness as a brewery has been around since 1759. Throughout the centuries, the company's products have undergone numerous changes as tastes and technology evolved. None have been as significant as the creation of the nitrogenated Guinness Draught. We can thank mathematician and master brewer Michael Ash for this invention. Before Ash came up with his idea, the brewery's stout was served from two different casks. By combining beer from each — one was under more pressure than the other — bartenders could serve a well-balanced beer with a creamy head. This process, however, was not simple and the end result varied enormously. Ash's solution was to carbonate the beer using mostly nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide alone. This beer was rolled out in 1959, and the company has not looked back since.
How Guinness has continued to innovate
Aside from making the beer smoother, adding nitrogen meant it was possible to pour Guinness using a draught system instead of the old two cask method. This made the beer much more consistent, and the company invested heavily to make sure that, no matter where people were in the world, Guinness Draught tasted the same. This is why there are classes dedicated to learning how to pour the perfect Guinness. (You can even book one when visiting the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland.)
This search for consistency created another dilemma for the company: How do you translate the legendary draught pour to cans? The team solved this issue in 1989 by creating a widget that allowed nitrogen to be stored in the can and released once the lid was opened. This method ensured customers drinking canned Guinness could still enjoy what had become its iconic creamy texture from the comfort of their home. Similar technology is now used by other companies that sell canned nitro beers. Guinness employees have also been involved in other creative inventions like the Guinness Book of World Records which was started as a marketing campaign for the beer.
Whether you plan on drinking a Guinness on St. Patrick's Day, or all year round, thanks to Michael Ash you can rest assured it will always taste and look the same. If you ask us, that's something worth raising a glass to.