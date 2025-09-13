5 Black Angus Steakhouse Menu Items To Steer Clear Of And 8 To Order Instead, According To Customer Reviews

With the first restaurant opening its doors in 1964, Black Angus is a steakhouse chain veteran. In fact, the restaurant was already in existence by the time many other casual steakhouse brands, such as Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse, entered the market. In its heyday, Black Angus Steakhouse boasted more than 100 locations. However, this expansion wasn't to last — especially with the increasing competition — culminating in the restaurant filing for bankruptcy in 2004, with its then-owner, American Restaurant Group, also filing in 2009.

Today, Black Angus is one of many steakhouse chains that have dwindled in size, with just 30 restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington. Although Black Angus' main focus is beef, the chain's menu also extends to poultry, seafood, and vegetable offerings. That said, not all of the chain's dishes are the same quality, with some earning high marks in diner reviews and others leaving guests underwhelmed. To take the guesswork out of your next visit to Black Angus Steakhouse, we have compiled a list of the chain's most and least recommended dishes. For more information about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.