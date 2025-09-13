5 Black Angus Steakhouse Menu Items To Steer Clear Of And 8 To Order Instead, According To Customer Reviews
With the first restaurant opening its doors in 1964, Black Angus is a steakhouse chain veteran. In fact, the restaurant was already in existence by the time many other casual steakhouse brands, such as Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse, entered the market. In its heyday, Black Angus Steakhouse boasted more than 100 locations. However, this expansion wasn't to last — especially with the increasing competition — culminating in the restaurant filing for bankruptcy in 2004, with its then-owner, American Restaurant Group, also filing in 2009.
Today, Black Angus is one of many steakhouse chains that have dwindled in size, with just 30 restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington. Although Black Angus' main focus is beef, the chain's menu also extends to poultry, seafood, and vegetable offerings. That said, not all of the chain's dishes are the same quality, with some earning high marks in diner reviews and others leaving guests underwhelmed. To take the guesswork out of your next visit to Black Angus Steakhouse, we have compiled a list of the chain's most and least recommended dishes. For more information about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Order: Crispy Garlic-Pepper Zucchini
Zucchini is a mild-flavored vegetable that shows up in a huge range of dishes, from salads to baked casseroles. The green veggie is also used as a topping on pizza and even spiralized into zucchini spaghetti. Listed alongside other shareables such as Bacon & Jalapeño Three Cheese Garlic Bread and Crispy Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts, the Crispy Garlic-Pepper Zucchini is one of Black Angus' most popular starters. Sliced and coated in panko breadcrumbs and spices, then fried until crispy and golden, the zucchini pieces are served with a refreshing cucumber dip.
Diners can't seem to get enough of Black Angus' fried zucchini, with one Yelp reviewer waxing lyrical about the appetizer. "Thick slabs of zucchini, perfectly breaded and served with a delicious fresh cucumber dip," they wrote. "Just writing this review is making me salivate thinking about it." Others have noted that while fried zucchini is often overly soggy, Black Angus Steakhouse's version of the recipe was perfectly crispy.
Steer clear: BBQ Pork Ribs
Black Angus Steakhouse obtains its baby back ribs exclusively from domestic suppliers. More specifically, the ribs are USDA Process Verified to ensure that the meat is of high quality and sourced from humanely raised animals. According to Black Angus, its BBQ Pork Ribs are slow-roasted until they are ultra tender before being slathered in a smoky molasses BBQ sauce for a sticky-sweet finish. The chain's pork ribs are available in full and half rack portions.
Despite the careful sourcing and appealing menu description, the BBQ Pork Ribs at Black Angus haven't escaped criticism from diners. A case in point is one Yelp reviewer who says, "I think the ribs were overcooked and not falling off the bone, more dry than anything." A Tripadvisor contributor shared this sentiment, noting, "[The] ribs were not cooked properly and were super tough. A good rib should fall off the bone." A couple of other unimpressed patrons have also described the chain's ribs as fatty, lacking in flavor, and chewy.
Order: Prime Rib
Prime rib is cut from the primal rib section of the cow, which is naturally well-marbled since this part of the animal doesn't get a lot of exercise. This makes the meat particularly tender and juicy. When it comes to prime rib, Black Angus doesn't mess around. The chain starts the preparation process by seasoning a cut of USDA Choice beef with its proprietary dry rub before searing and roasting it, and then cutting it into individual portions. Available in cuts of 12, 16, and 24 ounces, the steak is served with au jus and a choice of fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.
The Prime Rib at Black Angus has received the green light from diners, who have left an abundance of positive reviews praising its flavor and texture. For instance, one Yelp reviewer said, "The prime rib was cooked exactly as we had asked, [it] was flavorful, tender, and juicy — absolutely delicious. I appreciated that there was plenty of au jus provided." Plenty of others have left similar praise for the juiciness of the prime rib.
Order: Chicken Tenders
Despite its steakhouse status, Black Angus serves plenty of poultry dishes. Some of these include Grilled Chicken Breast, Chicken Wings, and Chicken Tenders. Black Angus Chicken Tenders are hand-breaded and served with an optional chipotle-buffalo sauce. Available as a starter or an entrée, the deep-fried nuggets of goodness also appear in the chain's Chicken Tender Sandwich. The handheld layers the chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, and a choice of sauce, making it a filling option for patrons in the mood for something lighter than a steak.
The Black Angus Chicken Tenders have earned favorable feedback from diners, with customers praising them for their satisfying texture and flavor. Illustrating this, one DoorDash reviewer wrote, "It may seem odd to order chicken tenders and wings from Black Angus, but we LOVED them! ... The tenders had a nice outer crunch." A Yelp user said that they always order the chain's chicken tenders as an appetizer, adding, "They're always the right consistency of juicy breast meat with a crispy golden breading that is more like panko but better."
Steer clear: Grilled Salmon
While Black Angus Steakhouse serves several seafood dishes, salmon is the only grilled fish on its menu. This isn't surprising since the pink-hued protein is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Fish enthusiasts can also opt for the chain's Fish Sandwich or the Fish Sandwich Combo Meal.
While grilled salmon can be delicious when it's of high quality and prepared just right, unfortunately, Black Angus' version of the fish doesn't always hit the mark. The main issues with the dish stem from overcooking or undercooking and a lack of flavor. For example, one disappointed Yelp reviewer said, "My salmon was way undercooked, but I got enough of the edges to fill me. The rest was slimy." On the other end of the spectrum, a fellow Yelp user complained, "Wife's salmon was dry and tasteless." Some other common complaints accuse the chain's grilled salmon of being bland, raw, and lacking in flavor.
Order: Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins are a classic American bar snack or appetizer that's both highly shareable and satisfying. Part of the appeal of potato skins also lies in their versatility — they can be filled with pretty much anything. As such, it's little surprise that Black Angus offers three types of stuffed potato skins. The chain's standard Loaded Potato Skins come topped with jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions. For a little variety, Black Angus also offers Carne Asada Supreme Potato Skins and Honey Sriracha Chicken Supreme Potato Skins.
With crispy exteriors and soft, fluffy centers, the potato skins at Black Angus strike the ideal balance of textures. They are also the perfect base for a huge range of popular toppings. Illustrating this point, one Yelp reviewer noted, "[The] potato skins were hot, crispy, and loaded with toppings." A long list of other reviewers echo the same sentiment, including one Yelp user who said, "I'm seriously addicted to these skins and they make them perfectly. I always add extra cheese and extra bacon."
Order: Chocolate Chip Cowboy Cookie
Not many realize that the original recipe for chocolate chip cookies was an accident. The iconic treat was first created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield, the co-founder of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts, who thought stirring chunks of a Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate bar into the dough would form standard chocolate cookies. We can only assume that the conception of the Black Angus Chocolate Chip Cowboy Cookie was much more intentional with the recipe, which has proven extremely popular with the chain's customers.
Available in both regular and giant sizes, the sweet dessert comes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Served in a pan, straight out of the oven, the restaurant's chocolate chip cookies have impressed diners with their flavor and texture. Customers claim that the blend of crispy edges, a gooey center, and melting ice cream makes for the perfect combination. As one Yelp reviewer so succinctly put it, "The Cowboy Cookie is freaking amazing."
Steer clear: Ribeye
Black Angus proudly places beef at the core of its menu, stating that it serves USDA Choice cuts that have been aged for at least 21 days — a culinary practice that intensifies the meat's natural flavors. USDA Choice beef falls between the top-tier USDA Prime grade and the leaner USDA Select grade, offering a balance of quality and affordability. Once aged, the beef is hand-cut, seasoned, and flame-grilled to each diner's preferred level of doneness. The ribeye is available in 12-, 16-, and 18-ounce portions. Black Angus also offers Ribeye & Sea, a menu option that combines the steak with a choice of seafood, such as grilled or crispy shrimp, or twin lobster tails.
Despite this attention to detail, some diners report that the ribeye at Black Angus doesn't consistently deliver on tenderness or juiciness. Several patrons have complained that their ribeye came out overcooked, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "My boyfriend's ribeye looked grey and sketchy. It was also cold and overcooked." The texture and flavor of the meat have also drawn criticism, with some guests noting that their ribeye was fatty and lacked flavor.
Order: Crab Cake
Black Angus Steakhouse crab cakes started out as a limited-time, seasonal special before becoming a permanent menu option in 2019. Served with tartar sauce, the crab cakes have received positive diner feedback that clearly shows why they have succeeded in earning a permanent spot on the Black Angus Steakhouse menu.
For example, one satisfied Tripadvisor contributor describes the crab cakes as "amazing," adding, "Not only did they taste great but you could tell they were super fresh — my wife is very sensitive to smells and she assured me that the crab cakes were top quality." Other diners have echoed this praise, claiming that the crab cakes are not only flavorful but lack the stringy quality that often plagues similar attempts at the dish.
Order: New York Style Cheesecake
Many diners see dessert as a key element of dining out. Others go so far as calling it the highlight of their meal. As such, it's not surprising that most modern steakhouse chains offer a selection of sweet treats. At Black Angus, diners can choose from a variety of dessert options, from aromatic favorites such as Spiced Carrot Cake to refined classics like Crème Brûlée.
In mid-2024, Black Angus started sourcing some of its desserts from The Cheesecake Factory's bakery. One of these is the New York Style Cheesecake, which the chain tops with strawberry sauce. The partnership has proven successful, with diners applauding the dessert as a worthy finale to their steakhouse meal. For instance, one enthused Yelp reviewer says, "The fresh, refreshing strawberry cheesecake elicited a happy sigh. ... I was genuinely blown away with the high-quality cheesecake. It's adorned with fresh juicy strawberries."
Steer clear: Filet Mignon
As expected from a classic steakhouse chain, Black Angus serves a wide range of cuts, including ribeye, top sirloin, New York strip, and prime rib. One of these offerings is the filet mignon center-cut. Described as the chain's most tender cut of meat, the filet mignon is a portion of the tenderloin known for its mild flavor. As with all their steaks, Black Angus ages its filets for at least 21 days, then flame‑grills them.
Unfortunately, despite being one of its signature items, diners have called the quality and preparation of the restaurant's filet mignon into question. This is highlighted by one "very disappointed" DoorDash reviewer who said, "I ordered an 8 ounce medium well filet mignon which cost me $56. I received a very rare 4-6 ounce filet mignon with 2 broccoli spears on the side. Unfortunately I had the meal delivered and live too far to return the item." Unfortunately, others have shared equally negative experiences, with some claiming Black Angus Steakhouse also has a habit of overcooking the steak. That includes a GrubHub reviewer, who complained about the chain's filet mignon, stating, "The filet was pure fat! I couldn't cut a single piece that [was] chewable."
Order: Twin Cold-Water Atlantic Lobster Tails
Like many modern steakhouse chains, Black Angus serves an array of seafood options to cater to diners looking for a change of pace from the chain's cuts of meat. Perhaps the restaurant's most indulgent seafood dish is the Twin Cold-Water Atlantic Lobster Tails. Each of the restaurant's lobster tails is steamed to order and served with drawn butter and fresh lemon. Hungry diners looking for a surf-and-turf option can also order the chain's Steak & Lobster Trio, which pairs lobster with a 6-ounce top sirloin and crispy fried shrimp.
The Twin Cold-Water Atlantic Lobster Tails at Black Angus Steakhouse have been a hit with diners. One satisfied Yelp reviewer says, "My wife ordered the twin lobster tails and fried shrimp. Her food was excellent, she let me sample them. ... The lobster tails were seasoned superbly." Others have heaped similar praise upon the lobster tails, claiming that it's juicy, a decent size, and full of flavor.
Steer clear: Crispy Fried Calamari
Black Angus Steakhouse offers an array of seafood-based starters, including crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, surf and turf quesadillas, and steamed mussels with lobster broth. There is also one fried calamari appetizer, which comes paired with the chain's tartar and honey sriracha sauces. Instead of serving the usual calamari rings, Black Angus prepares calamari in strips, giving the starter a slightly different take on the classic version of the dish.
The key behind great calamari is fresh squid and careful preparation. Each piece of squid should be lightly breaded and fried until crispy and golden. Unfortunately, it seems that Black Angus didn't get the memo, as the chain's calamari often misses the sweet spot of tender yet crisp. As one Yelp user put it, "The bread was dry, the calamari strips had very heavy breading." Equally critical customers argue that it's chewy and lacking in flavor.
Methodology
Black Angus Steakhouse is a classic Western U.S. chain known for its flame-grilled steaks, seafood classics, and other American comfort dishes. However, while many of the chain's menu options have hit the right spot with diners, others have been criticized for being less impressive. To separate the consistent crowd-pleasers from the misses, we have read hundreds of diner reviews on platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and DoorDash. Our evaluation took into account factors such as flavor, texture, quality, and portion size.