12 Spice And Herb Recalls That Affected Millions

For many home chefs, herbs and spices are a go-to in the kitchen. Not only do different herbs and spices add layers of flavor, aroma, and color to dishes, but they also provide potential health benefits. For instance, turmeric (which gives Mcdonald's Filet-O-Fish its golden color) has anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can be used to treat gastrointestinal issues and alleviate nausea, and hot peppers deliver antioxidants.

With popularity also comes risk, however. Spices and herbs aren't always as safe as they seem. In fact, these pantry essentials have been the subject of numerous recalls over the years due to a range of safety concerns. Whether it's from issues such as undeclared allergens or contamination with salmonella and lead, various brands of herbs and spices have triggered some of the most serious recalls in the food industry.

Ready to find out more about some of the biggest herb and spice recalls in U.S. history? Take a look at this detailed roundup.