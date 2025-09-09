The Ultimate Ranking Of Hotel Breakfast Buffets, According To Consumers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something magical about a quality hotel breakfast buffet. You wander out of your room in your pajamas and follow the smell of tasty, cafe-quality espresso and waffles to load up plate after plate of whatever strikes your fancy that morning. A good breakfast buffet brings some luxury to your travels, even if you're not staying in a luxury hotel — and for the budget traveler, a complimentary hotel breakfast can help save on food costs.

However, high-quality hotel breakfast buffets are getting harder to find, and you can no longer assume breakfast is included in your room rate. Some major hotel brands are testing changes to their breakfast setups, such as charging a per-person fee or removing popular breakfast options entirely. This ranking of hotel breakfast buffets takes these changes into account, digging into the most recent customer reviews of national hotel chains to find out what each breakfast is really like for guests. We looked at travel sites and social media reviews in search of information about what each buffet typically offers, how clean and well-stocked the breakfast area is, and whether or not breakfast is still included in the room rate. Keep in mind that hotel breakfasts can vary widely, so check the details at your specific hotel before booking.