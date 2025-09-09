The Ultimate Ranking Of Hotel Breakfast Buffets, According To Consumers
There's something magical about a quality hotel breakfast buffet. You wander out of your room in your pajamas and follow the smell of tasty, cafe-quality espresso and waffles to load up plate after plate of whatever strikes your fancy that morning. A good breakfast buffet brings some luxury to your travels, even if you're not staying in a luxury hotel — and for the budget traveler, a complimentary hotel breakfast can help save on food costs.
However, high-quality hotel breakfast buffets are getting harder to find, and you can no longer assume breakfast is included in your room rate. Some major hotel brands are testing changes to their breakfast setups, such as charging a per-person fee or removing popular breakfast options entirely. This ranking of hotel breakfast buffets takes these changes into account, digging into the most recent customer reviews of national hotel chains to find out what each breakfast is really like for guests. We looked at travel sites and social media reviews in search of information about what each buffet typically offers, how clean and well-stocked the breakfast area is, and whether or not breakfast is still included in the room rate. Keep in mind that hotel breakfasts can vary widely, so check the details at your specific hotel before booking.
16. Baymont Inn by Wyndham
Baymont Inn has perhaps the smallest breakfast buffet available at a mid-range hotel. At some locations, make-your-own waffles are the only hot item, though we found a few reports of Baymont buffets with eggs, meats, or potatoes. Some guests found breakfast burritos and sandwiches at their hotel, too. You have to heat them up yourself, but they do add more variety to your hot breakfast choices. Mostly, you'll only find typical cold items like fruit and cereal.
Overall, most guests seem to find the breakfast buffet at Baymont Inn satisfactory in terms of food, even if it is on the simpler side. The biggest complaint, however, was that the Baymont buffet is poorly stocked. We found review after review complaining of breakfast items running out early with no staff to replenish them, a major red flag for hotel breakfast buffets. If you show up at the end of hotel breakfast hours, don't count on finding enough food at Baymont Inn buffets.
15. Ramada by Wyndham
Like other hotels at the bottom of this ranking, Ramada's breakfast buffet tends to be pretty bare bones. You'll find just a couple of hot items, usually pre-made egg patties and sausage, though some hotels may have a pancake machine or waffle maker for a fresh hot option. Guests don't seem to mind the simplicity, however, and appreciate the hot food when it's included. Some locations have issues with cold breakfast options, with travelers reporting low-quality fruit selections and disappointment that only instant oatmeal pouches are available.
Keep in mind that not all Ramadas offer free breakfast nowadays. Some might have an on-site restaurant, or they may charge per-person for the same spread other locations have for free. Be sure to check the details of the exact hotel you're staying at so you know what kind of breakfast will be available to you.
14. Days Inn by Wyndham
Though Days Inn is one of Wyndham's economy brands, it tends to have a better breakfast buffet than some of the chain's midscale hotels. Guests say it's more of a quick bite than a big morning meal at most locations. You'll likely find a waffle maker alongside some cereal and bread options, but whether you have other choices will depend on exactly where you're staying. Some travelers have had pancakes, sausage, or biscuits and gravy, while others report no hot breakfast foods at all.
Increasingly, Days Inn guests seem to be finding more grab-and-go options than sit-down breakfasts, though some of these places have hot options like microwaveable breakfast burritos, earning Days Inn a slightly higher spot on this list. We found a few reports of Days Inn locations where breakfast was not included or not available. When they did pay, guests didn't seem to find the price worth it, even when offered a half-off voucher.
13. DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree is in the midst of an identity crisis when it comes to its breakfast buffet. Some hotel locations no longer have a buffet-style breakfast, instead offering walk-up or full-service breakfast options. Expect to pay for any breakfast buffet you do find. We found reports of DoubleTree guests paying anywhere from $15 to $28 for the same breakfast you could get at most other hotels on this list. Or, you can book a "Breakfast Included" package and pay for breakfast along with your room.
The breakfast offerings at DoubleTree tend to vary more by location than do similar hotel buffets. Some guests reported real eggs and excellent bacon, while others say their buffet options were limited to what can be microwaved. Overall, it's a weak breakfast buffet for a hefty price, earning it a lower ranking. As one guest at the San Antonio DoubleTree put it in a Google review, it's "the exact same breakfast bar you would get at a Holiday Inn except they charge you $19 a plate."
12. Sheraton by Marriott
Sheraton hotels can be confusing in terms of whether a breakfast buffet is offered, and how much you'll pay for it. These days, breakfast is generally not included in a Sheraton stay, so you'll pay per person to enter the hotel buffet. Guests report that the Sheraton buffet costs $15 to $20 per person, though some hotels may offer a half-price voucher for the breakfast buffet when you check in. Guests with Sheraton's Platinum Elite status are supposed to receive free breakfast, but some reviews report hotels not honoring this perk.
Regular guests will have to pay for Sheraton's breakfast buffet, so we've ranked it fairly low despite having a generally good selection of hot and cold items. You'll likely find French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy, and a selection of healthy cereals, fruit, and pastries. Some travelers said it wasn't much different than a typical free hotel breakfast, except it wasn't free.
11. Quality Inn
Quality Inn's breakfast buffet is almost exactly what everyone thinks of when hotel breakfast comes to mind: eggs, sausage, potatoes, waffle maker, cereal, oatmeal, and so on. Some breakfast buffets have more varied hot foods, like pancakes or biscuits and gravy. One TikTok video showed a Texas-shaped waffle maker at a hotel in the state, but that's the most exciting thing guests have found at the Quality Inn breakfast buffet.
The breakfast buffet at Quality Inn is still free with your room, making it a better choice than lower-ranked hotels on this list, but it can be somewhat hit-or-miss by location when it comes to quality. Online photos or videos of some guests' breakfasts don't look particularly appealing, and others have said the breakfast buffet could use an overall update or refresh. Given the changes other hotel brands are making to their breakfast spreads, Quality Inn might soon fall even farther behind.
10. SpringHill Suites by Marriott
SpringHill Suites' signature breakfast item is ready-made hot sandwiches, like sausage and cheese biscuits. It's a nice balance of hot food and grab-and-go if you're the type of traveler who likes to get out early. You'll also get the usual suspects: eggs, bacon, sausage, cereal, and a waffle maker. Some guests have reported hotel staff being available in the breakfast area to help make your waffle, signifying a higher level of service than at some breakfast buffets.
Travelers often praise the selection and freshness of the SpringHill Suites breakfast buffet, but customer reviews at some locations found the buffet lacking in variety and quality. A few guests reported little or no hot food at all at their hotel. This inconsistency gives it a lower ranking. The SpringHill Suites breakfast buffet is included with the room price, but check the reviews of your specific hotel before booking if you want to count on a good breakfast.
9. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
Radisson's Country Inn & Suites brand still offers a free hotel breakfast buffet, unlike some other Radisson hotels that have shifted to on-site restaurants. Buffet options typically include breakfast sandwiches, an omelet station, make-your-own waffles, fluffy scrambled eggs, and a meat and potato of the day. Guests enjoy the variety of the breakfast menu and that it changes a little from day to day.
The breakfast buffet is always complimentary, but inconsistent quality is a problem for Country Inn & Suites, keeping it in the middle of these rankings. While plenty of guests at Country Inn & Suites locations across the country seem to be perfectly satisfied with breakfast, we also found many customer reviews that weren't impressed with the buffet. It's hard to truly satisfy everyone, but Country Inn & Suites seems to be less reliable in its breakfast quality than other hotel chains.
8. Comfort Inn & Suites
The breakfast buffet at Comfort Inn & Suites is fine. Not great, not awful, just fine. Guests at Comfort Inns around the country expressed similar feelings (or often, no feelings at all) about the breakfast buffet. It will feed you, but it won't wow you. But unlike lower-ranked hotels on this list, Comfort Inn is remarkably consistent in its breakfast offerings and quality, a key factor for budget travelers.
Customer reviews and social media videos show a relatively varied breakfast spread at Comfort Inn. Guests reported biscuits and gravy, hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and waffles on the hot bar, and there are the expected cold breakfast items like cereal, pastries, and fruit. Some locations have mini waffle makers, where you can make four smaller waffles instead of one giant one. Guests report a breakfast area that's well-stocked and clean. It's a reliable breakfast buffet at an affordable hotel.
7. Drury Inn & Suites
The breakfast buffet at the Drury Inn & Suites doesn't wow with a signature breakfast item like some of the following spots, but you can count on a good hotel breakfast here. Though Drury Inn's online breakfast menu boasts two specialty egg scrambles, guests are more than satisfied with regular breakfast options like make-your-own waffles, sausage, and potatoes, rarely mentioning the fancier scrambles. You'll also usually find biscuits and gravy, and some guests say the biscuits taste homemade.
Those who stay at Drury Inn locations are often impressed with the helpful, friendly breakfast staff and the cleanliness and spaciousness of the breakfast area. Some guests complain that the breakfast buffet doesn't change daily, putting Drury Inn outside the top of these rankings, but the quantity and variety of the spread makes Drury Inn's breakfast one of the best meals many travelers can get at a hotel.
6. Residence Inn by Marriott
Guests at the Residence Inn by Marriott don't report anything especially unique about the complimentary breakfast buffet, but customers routinely say they feel it increases the value of their stay, something few other hotels on this list can boast. Reviews point to a standard but broad selection of hot and cold breakfast items, and guests at many locations report a well-stocked buffet throughout breakfast hours.
Residence Inn's breakfast buffet will typically include eggs, meats, and waffles. Some guests said they were offered multiple egg choices or a rotating selection of hot items, giving a little more variety than you'll find elsewhere. Others said the eggs were of good quality compared to other hotel buffets. You're also likely to find some gluten-free options. Social media videos of some locations show options like grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches and an extensive toppings bar to upgrade your oatmeal and yogurt. Breakfast options vary a little more than usual here, so check local Residence Inn reviews for a better sense of what to expect during your stay.
5. Hyatt Place
The breakfast buffet at Hyatt Place offers basic hot foods, but does them well enough to earn this hotel a spot in the top five best hotel breakfast buffets. Guests rave about the roasted potatoes, and you're also likely to find French toast sticks and quiche. Video reviews we found on TikTok show some of the tastiest-looking eggs we've seen at a hotel breakfast buffet, served alongside bacon out of stylish Le Creuset cookware rather than commercial catering trays. Guests say Hyatt Place serves real eggs, not powdered, and often has more non-dairy milk options than other hotels.
Hyatt Place may offer a nice breakfast buffet, but it won't necessarily be included with your room. It's one of the major chains testing different ways of pricing its breakfasts. Some locations charge per-person to enter the buffet, and others only include breakfast if you book a higher-tier room package or if you are a Hyatt member. We found reported breakfast prices of $11 to $14 per person. Out of hotels that charge for their breakfast buffet, this is the cheapest price you'll find per-person. The breakfast is good enough that guests find the extra cost worth it.
4. Hampton Inn by Hilton
If you love an enormous fluffy waffle, then Hampton Inn is the breakfast buffet for you. The brand's signature DIY waffle station boasts flavored batter and a truly incredible selection of toppings and syrups. You can always get a classic vanilla waffle, but depending on the season and location, you may be able to find waffle batters like s'mores, blueberry, and cinnamon roll. The brand regularly rolls out new flavors, like a summery lemon option. Guests report toppings like flavored syrups (including chocolate), strawberry and blueberry compotes, whipped cream, and chocolate chips. The waffle options seem truly endless.
There are also plenty of options for those less enthusiastic about waffles, like cheese or pepper omelets, kielbasa, and scones. Guests who stay multiple nights appreciate how breakfast buffet options rotate daily, giving them more variety than hotels that have the same breakfast every day. Like many other mid-range Hilton brands, the breakfast buffet is included with your room.
3. Holiday Inn Express
The included breakfast buffet is a key part in Holiday Inn Express's reputation as a great budget hotel chain. The brand's signature breakfast item is its cinnamon rolls, which are available alongside standard hot and cold options. The hot bar usually includes pancakes, eggs, and breakfast meats. Some locations also offer pre-made omelets, including ones with veggies, and biscuits and gravy. It's a strong spread for a breakfast away from home, and guests report a well-maintained breakfast area and friendly staff replenishing the buffet, making the experience even better.
Guests are often impressed by the range of options Holiday Inn Express offers, especially when it comes to accommodating several types of dietary restrictions and preferences. We found reviews reporting gluten-free bagels, soy milk, egg white omelets, and turkey sausage. Not every item is available at every location, but on average, Holiday Inn Express has one of the most varied hotel breakfast buffets. The variety (and the hotel's beloved signature cinnamon roll) gives Holiday Inn Express the third spot in this ranking.
2. Homewood Suites by Hilton
One of Homewood Suites' latest offerings at its complimentary morning buffet is a breakfast taco bar, a standout offering in hotel breakfast buffets. The taco bar typically includes beef or chicken tinga, guacamole, and tortillas. You'll also get hot items like eggs, potatoes, and bacon or some good breakfast sausage. These components give you a lot of ways to make a great taco, keeping it interesting if you're staying multiple nights.
As of the writing of this piece, a few Homewood Suites regulars have said that the taco bar isn't available at every location, largely because it's so new. (If the taco bar was available everywhere, Homewood Suites might have snagged the #1 ranking.) But even if you stay at a Homewood Suites that hasn't yet adopted the taco bar, you'll likely still find a good hot option. Guests have reported breakfast entrees like biscuits and gravy and smoked pulled pork at some locations, and typically, you'll also find a waffle station and standard cold options. As of summer 2025, the breakfast buffet is still included in your room price.
1. Embassy Suites by Hilton
Travelers are quick to name Embassy Suites by Hilton as one of the best hotel breakfast buffets you'll find, and for good reason. The highlight of this buffet is the made-to-order omelet station, featuring 10 different mix-ins and a few classic combinations already chosen by the chef. The chef is often a big part of the Embassy Suites breakfast experience, chatting with guests while cooking omelets. Reviews from several locations noted the particular helpfulness of breakfast staff.
Some Embassy Suites guests reported made-to-order pancakes at their location, as well as other hot breakfast items like bacon, sausage, and oatmeal. Other breakfast options include a variety of cold cereals, fresh fruit, and beverages. Embassy Suites can be on the pricier side compared to other hotels, but since the included breakfast buffet is such high-quality, many travelers find it to be a good value as well as an excellent hotel breakfast buffet.
Methodology
This ultimate ranking of hotel breakfast buffets is based on a deep dive into customer reviews on social media, as well as aggregate travel review sites for major mid-range hotel brands in the U.S. We sourced dozens of reviews and guest accounts of their stays for each listed brand, covering a wide geographic area and multiple locations to build a comprehensive picture of the average breakfast experience at each hotel. Guest reviews we used were as recent as possible, all less than a year old and many written in the past three months.
The rankings are based on each brand's unique breakfast dishes, the variety and quality of the entire buffet, and the service in and cleanliness of the breakfast area. When including paid breakfast buffets, we considered the per-person price, their overall value, and how convenient it was to pay for breakfast at the hotel. We did not consider breakfast timing or additional hotel amenities, as these vary widely by location.