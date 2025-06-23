The Major Food Tray Red Flag We Can't Ignore At Buffets
Going to a buffet as a kid often felt like a magical, wondrous experience. But as with many things, the magic just starts wearing off as we grow into adulthood and become aware of pesky little things like hygiene and food safety. Tragically, for as magical as they are in concept, buffets are often breeding grounds for bacteria and foodborne illness incidents waiting to happen. There are quite a few major buffet red flags to keep an eye out for, but one of the easiest ones to notice is how the staff handles the food. Basically, you want to see the staff replacing these trays or dishes instead of refilling them.
The reason for this is simple: refilling a dish or tray just means the oldest food is going to be at the bottom of the stack. Not only does that increase the chances of bacteria growing on the old food (or the chances of a nasty patron sneezing or talking over it), but the integrity of those portions will degrade over time, too. Some foods fare worse than others, too; a popular breakfast item you should skip at the hotel buffet (powdered eggs, if you wanna know) is a good example, along with meats like bacon and ham. On the whole, it's a pretty lazy tactic that just shouldn't cut it for any buffet-goer with a trained eye.
Staffing issues that might ruin your buffet experience
In order to have the food trays and serving dishes rotating out at the safest rate, you need to go to a restaurant that has an attentive staff. That's why the buffet red flag that should send you running is a plain and simple lack of staffing. The fewer hands on board, the more overwhelmed those staff members will be. They might be tempted to cut corners to save a bit of time, or it might just be impossible for them to keep on top of the buffet trays and dishes during particularly busy rushes. Either way, if you don't see a lot of staff milling around, you might want to get up and go.
Likewise, a hectic and disorganized staff might mean that no matter how many hands they have, those trays and serving dishes still won't be replaced or swapped out as often or properly as they should. If you notice food being left out for long periods of time with no one tending to it, it might be a sign to skedaddle. Buffets don't have to be a nightmare minefield of food poisoning just waiting to happen, but you should definitely take care. If you see these red flags, it might be best to call it a loss and try somewhere else.