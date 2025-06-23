The Major Food Tray Red Flag We Can't Ignore At Buffets

Going to a buffet as a kid often felt like a magical, wondrous experience. But as with many things, the magic just starts wearing off as we grow into adulthood and become aware of pesky little things like hygiene and food safety. Tragically, for as magical as they are in concept, buffets are often breeding grounds for bacteria and foodborne illness incidents waiting to happen. There are quite a few major buffet red flags to keep an eye out for, but one of the easiest ones to notice is how the staff handles the food. Basically, you want to see the staff replacing these trays or dishes instead of refilling them.

The reason for this is simple: refilling a dish or tray just means the oldest food is going to be at the bottom of the stack. Not only does that increase the chances of bacteria growing on the old food (or the chances of a nasty patron sneezing or talking over it), but the integrity of those portions will degrade over time, too. Some foods fare worse than others, too; a popular breakfast item you should skip at the hotel buffet (powdered eggs, if you wanna know) is a good example, along with meats like bacon and ham. On the whole, it's a pretty lazy tactic that just shouldn't cut it for any buffet-goer with a trained eye.