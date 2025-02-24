The Buffet Staff Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Although servers play less of a customer-facing role at buffets, they still serve a valuable purpose. (Oh, "serve" a valuable purpose — we didn't even catch that pun.) It's important for staff to monitor the rate at which food is being eaten, as well as know when to replace an empty tray, so that the buffet's offerings remain more or less the same throughout the service — people already have to deal with egg shortages in the supermarket, they don't want to deal with it at their hotel breakfast, too.

If the buffet is understaffed, all that becomes much harder. What's more, it may indicate a certain lack of attention to health and safety protocols. If the penne alla vodka is sitting out for too long, who's going to replace it? If a diner is eating on the buffet line (a major faux pas) or coughing too close to the potatoes, who's going to deal with it? Who's going to disinfect what needs to be disinfected or empty the rapidly filling trashcans? If the buffet is understaffed, all those jobs may go to just one or two people who are spread far too thin — and that's how mistakes get made.

This is a problem with plenty of restaurants post-pandemic and with buffets in particular. It's hard to pin down any one reason why the industry is struggling to find staff, but in any case, it's worth watching out for when you're dining.