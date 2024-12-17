The Major Buffet Red Flag To Keep An Eye Out For

Buffets were once everywhere, with hoards of people lining up to eat all they wanted for $10 to $20, depending on the location. It seemed like everything was lost for the industry during the pandemic, but not for long. In 2022, buffet chains took in $5.5 billion, a 9% increase from the year before. Today, the buffet era is slowly returning from the trenches and becoming a hotspot for various food options. While this may excite some of you, you may want to go prepared now that food safety is paramount.

When you think about it, free-for-all buffets back in the day didn't have many parameters regarding health practices. Still, nowadays, there should be no excuse for implementing safety measures to ensure everyone can enjoy the food and stay healthy. So before you fill up your first plate, be vigilant, look around, and note how the buffet is set up; you might want to think twice if they don't have sneeze guards to keep customers safe.