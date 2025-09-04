Review: McDonald's New Special Edition Gold Sauce Really Shines

McDonald's may be known for its best-selling Big Mac, Filet o Fish, and Chicken McNuggets, but it's also known for having quite a few sauces. And I don't just mean that classic "special sauce" that's slathered on the Big Mac. I'm talking about those wonderfully savory sauces from which patrons can choose for those cute little McNuggets and the new McCrispy Strips. Sauces that have been a part of the McDonald's menu since the McNugget first appeared back in 1983. Since that time, there have been 25 different dipping sauces with several limited edition sauces coming and going throughout the years.

While there are currently six savory sauce options to choose from including classics like tangy barbecue, honey mustard, and sweet 'n sour, McDonald's has just added another to its lineup: the Special Edition Gold Sauce. A perfect accompaniment to the restaurant's McCrispy Strips, this sauce is a classic North Carolina BBQ sauce infused with notes of honey and mustard.

But it isn't just for dipping, this tangy sauce has also been added to three fan favorite items in order to give them a new "gold" twist. Included in the new menu is the Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, the Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich, and the Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich. I was lucky enough to not only taste the Gold Sauce on its own, but also sample it on each of these handhelds. Read on to find out if this newest addition to McDonald's sauces is pure gold or if it's a poorly plated fake.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.