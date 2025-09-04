Review: McDonald's New Special Edition Gold Sauce Really Shines
McDonald's may be known for its best-selling Big Mac, Filet o Fish, and Chicken McNuggets, but it's also known for having quite a few sauces. And I don't just mean that classic "special sauce" that's slathered on the Big Mac. I'm talking about those wonderfully savory sauces from which patrons can choose for those cute little McNuggets and the new McCrispy Strips. Sauces that have been a part of the McDonald's menu since the McNugget first appeared back in 1983. Since that time, there have been 25 different dipping sauces with several limited edition sauces coming and going throughout the years.
While there are currently six savory sauce options to choose from including classics like tangy barbecue, honey mustard, and sweet 'n sour, McDonald's has just added another to its lineup: the Special Edition Gold Sauce. A perfect accompaniment to the restaurant's McCrispy Strips, this sauce is a classic North Carolina BBQ sauce infused with notes of honey and mustard.
But it isn't just for dipping, this tangy sauce has also been added to three fan favorite items in order to give them a new "gold" twist. Included in the new menu is the Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, the Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich, and the Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich. I was lucky enough to not only taste the Gold Sauce on its own, but also sample it on each of these handhelds. Read on to find out if this newest addition to McDonald's sauces is pure gold or if it's a poorly plated fake.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
McCrispy Strips
I definitely prefer McDonald's McCrispy Strips over its McNuggets mainly because there's more chicken and that crispy breading has so much flavor. But no matter which four or six pack I choose, I always get a dipping sauce. Sure, the chicken is fine on its own, but nothing beats a crispy breaded piece of chicken covered in a luscious sauce.
Now, normally I go for the honey mustard, thanks to its sweet tang. But last night I tried the Special Edition Gold Sauce instead. I mean, they're both yellow, and they both have mustard in them, so how different could they be? So different. This sauce beats the honey mustard by a mile. It's thick and rich, sweet and tangy with just a hint of smoke. But it's that vinegary tang that hits on the finish that really gets me.
While I had no problem licking numerous drips off my fingers, this sauce was made for the McCrispy Strips. The thick sauce clings to every nook and cranny of those strips allowing for the flavors to meld together in perfect harmony. The sweet tang of the sauce really compliments the savory spices in the breading. This is one time it's okay to double dip, and trust me you're going to want to double, triple, and quadruple dip these strips because this flavor combination can't be beat.
Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap
While I love a good chicken strip, sometimes it's just not enough. Sometimes, I want something slightly more filling. Enter the McDonald's Snack Wrap. Only having just returned to McDonald's menus this summer after a long hiatus, the fan favorite wrap consists of a McCrispy chicken strip, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, and shredded lettuce, all wrapped up together in a flour tortilla. But what makes this new version special, is that, you guessed it, McDonald's has added its Special Edition Gold Sauce.
While the sauce works amazingly well with the Strips, it's a huge miss when combined with the Snack Wrap. There was just way too much of it. There was so much in fact, the rest of the ingredients got lost. I couldn't taste the cheese, lettuce, or the chicken. In fact, the only reason I even knew there was chicken inside that soft tortilla was because of the texture of the tender chicken hiding underneath that soggy breading and sauce. After a couple bites, I left it on the plate as I just couldn't stomach any more.
Two versions of the Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich
It's amazing what a difference adding a couple of ingredients can make. These two sandwiches are virtually the same. Looking to jump in on the Crispy Chicken sandwich craze, both sandwiches have an oversized piece of breaded chicken topped with a few strips of bacon and pickles that are stuffed in the middle of a toasted, potato roll slathered with the Gold Sauce. But then the Deluxe version adds tomatoes and lettuce to the mix. Those two ingredients make all the difference in the world when it comes to flavor and enjoyment.
The basic Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich is dry and frankly, pretty boring. Neither the bacon nor the pickles add anything to this sandwich. But surprisingly neither does the sauce. Maybe it's because only a small dollop is added to the bun. I had to take at least three or four bites before I got any of that heavenly Gold Sauce, and by that point, I was no longer interested in the sandwich. It was really just a dry, flavorless mess.
So, after tasting the first sandwich, I wasn't interested in trying the Deluxe at all. But since they were both part of the tasting, I did my due diligence and took a bite. Wow! It was like I was eating a completely different meal. The chicken was tender, the bacon was crisp, and the lettuce and tomatoes added perfect amount of cool produce. That lettuce and tomato add more surface area, allowing the sauce to mingle with every single part of the sandwich to great results. Not only was every bite a pleasure, each bite included that delicious sauce.
Final verdict
After tasting all four items with the sauce, I can honestly tell you, the new Special Edition Gold Sauce is definitely worth checking out, especially if you're a fan of smoke and vinegar. But don't waste your time with the Snack Wrap or Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich. Focus on those McCrispy Strips or the Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Deluxe if you really want to experience all the flavor this golden sauce has to offer. Only with those two dishes does this sauce truly shine.
But you need to act fast. Just like some of McDonald's previous special edition sauces, this Gold Sauce will only be around while supplies last. Once it's gone, who knows when or if it will return. And trust me, you don't want to miss out on this. Having tasted numerous McDonald's sauces in my life, this is far and away my favorite. I was thrilled the restaurant sent me home with a dozen or so little containers. That way I can enjoy it whenever I want, even if my local Mickey D's runs out.