Tea Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few pleasures are as simple and comforting as a steaming cup of tea on a winter's day. The ritual of sipping a quality brew isn't just warming, but also offers a much-needed pause from the chaos of everyday life. Whether it's black, green, or oolong, each type of tea has its own distinct flavor and health benefits. Beyond warm brews, today's supermarket shelves are also lined with refreshing iced teas, perfect for those craving a tea fix on a hot day.

Despite its many benefits, tea comes with several cautionary tales. Over the years, the tea industry has experienced its share of safety scares. From pesticide contamination to undeclared allergens, these recalls remind us that even a product as seemingly harmless as tea can harbor hidden health risks. Ready to find out more about some of the biggest tea recalls in U.S. history? Check out these major tea safety alerts that led to widespread product withdrawals.