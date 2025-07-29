How To Freeze Fresh Strawberries Without Ruining Them
If you want to savor the flavors of fresh strawberries long after the season has ended, capture the sweetness and preserve these delicate berries by freezing them. Start by rinsing the strawberries and patting them dry with a paper towel. Carefully remove the green leaves with a paring knife or a strawberry huller, and save the strawberry tops for other tasty uses.
If your kitchen is overflowing with strawberries, decide how you want to freeze them based on what you're most likely to use them for. Leave them whole if you plan to make jams and pie fillings, halve them for smoothies, or cut them into quarters or slices for future fruit salads and yogurt bowls. If the berries are pretty sturdy, you can freeze them whole by putting them directly in a freezer-safe bag or container and placing it on a shelf in the freezer. Avoid stashing them in the freezer door, as the temperature fluctuates frequently.
To freeze sliced, halved, or quartered strawberries, or whole berries that are particularly juicy and delicate, place a piece of wax paper or parchment paper on a baking sheet, and line up the strawberry pieces in even rows without any overlap. After a few hours, the pieces will be solid, and you can transfer them from the tray to freezer-safe bags or containers.
How to use frozen strawberries
Frozen strawberries can be used in a variety of ways and will retain optimal flavor for about six months. They're best if used in their frozen state or cooked down, as frozen strawberries can turn soggy when defrosted. Use them in a refreshing morning smoothie, homemade strawberry milk, or a frozen strawberry margarita. If you make a pitcher of sangria, iced tea, or lemonade, toss in some whole frozen strawberries for extra sweetness and to keep the mixture cold.
Aside from drinks, frozen strawberries are also great for making sweet treats. To make a strawberry sorbet, combine the fruits in a food processor with sugar and lemon juice. After refreezing the mixture overnight, you'll have a delicious dessert to eat by the scoop. Make a batch of this roasted strawberry crème fraîche ice cream, or just use frozen quartered strawberries and shortbread cookie crumbles as a topping for classic vanilla to create a tart and textured berries-and-cream flavor. Don't forget about homemade jams, preserves, or sauces, which are great toppings for cheesecake, brownies, toast, scones, and muffins.