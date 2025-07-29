How To Freeze Fresh Strawberries Without Ruining Them

If you want to savor the flavors of fresh strawberries long after the season has ended, capture the sweetness and preserve these delicate berries by freezing them. Start by rinsing the strawberries and patting them dry with a paper towel. Carefully remove the green leaves with a paring knife or a strawberry huller, and save the strawberry tops for other tasty uses.

If your kitchen is overflowing with strawberries, decide how you want to freeze them based on what you're most likely to use them for. Leave them whole if you plan to make jams and pie fillings, halve them for smoothies, or cut them into quarters or slices for future fruit salads and yogurt bowls. If the berries are pretty sturdy, you can freeze them whole by putting them directly in a freezer-safe bag or container and placing it on a shelf in the freezer. Avoid stashing them in the freezer door, as the temperature fluctuates frequently.

To freeze sliced, halved, or quartered strawberries, or whole berries that are particularly juicy and delicate, place a piece of wax paper or parchment paper on a baking sheet, and line up the strawberry pieces in even rows without any overlap. After a few hours, the pieces will be solid, and you can transfer them from the tray to freezer-safe bags or containers.