12 Salmon Recalls That Affected Millions

In 2024, North America accounted for over 40% of the global salmon market (via Cognitive Market Research). That's a sizable percentage, and there are a few good reasons for this impressive consumer demand. Not only is salmon loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and selenium, it's also delicious and very versatile. Whether baked in a creamy sauce, savored with eggs, or turned into a smoked salmon dip, salmon is one of those ingredients that can be easily incorporated into a huge range of dishes.

Despite its reputation as a healthy and versatile protein, salmon has experienced its share of controversy. In fact, salmon has been at the center of some of America's biggest food recalls, sparking concerns among consumers. From can defects and mislabeling to fears over contamination with listeria and salmonella, the flaky fish has repeatedly made headlines, highlighting the importance of strict food safety standards. Let's dive deep into some of the biggest salmon recalls in U.S. history.