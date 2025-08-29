Yogurt In Greece Is A Bit Different Than You'd Expect

If you've been traveling this summer, you may have been lucky enough to take an international vacation. While the world is full of wonderful places to visit, one popular destination with a lot to recommend it is Greece. This Mediterranean nation is famous for its ancient ruins, sun-soaked beaches, and olive trees that produce world-renowned olive oil. One other thing that Greece is famous for, to the point that you might have seen references to it at your local grocery store, is yogurt. But visitors to Greece will tell you that yogurt in Greece is a lot more varied, and often not as dense, as the "Greek yogurt" you'll see in American grocery stores.

Now, to state the obvious: while "Greek yogurt" as sold in the United States refers to a particular style of yogurt, all yogurt in Greece is, by default, Greek yogurt. The thick, strained yogurt Americans know as "Greek yogurt" is available in Greece, where it's known as straggisto, but it's only one of a diverse array of yogurt options. In addition to cow's milk yogurt, many people in Greece enjoy yogurt made from sheep and goat's milk, which can have tangier flavors. In rural areas of Greece, there are also many households where people make their own yogurt at home. While flavored yogurts, of any texture, are less popular in Greece than in America, topping plain yogurt, strained or otherwise, with fruit or jam is a classic Greek treat, as it's a tasty way to sweeten up an otherwise plain snack.