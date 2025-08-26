Here's How Tall The Beer Tower Just Spotted At Costco Stands
Just when you thought you didn't have a vessel big enough to house all the beer you need for fall get-togethers and game-day celebrations, Costco comes to the rescue. Folks have recently spotted the colossal Oggi Beer Tower for just under $50 at the big-box store. It holds three quarts of liquid, or six pints of Costco's iconic Oktoberfest beers, and it makes its imposing presence evident by standing at a whopping 30 inches tall.
At first sight, you might be convinced you've just stepped into a headshop, given the beer tower's striking resemblance to a popular cannabis smoking accessory, but don't be fooled. This device is specifically designed to keep beverages at the ready — and more importantly, cold — for those occasions when the drinks are meant to be flowing. A removable ice tube keeps libations chilled as the party goes on, and anyone running dry needs only to flip the spigot toward the bottom to pour a fresh, ice-cold replacement. However, despite "beer" being right in the name, this towering testament to human ingenuity can be filled with several types of refreshments.
Costco's Oggi Beer Tower isn't just for beer
As summer comes to an end, folks are starting to think about all the flavors of fall that get them excited for the changing of the season. And while beer might be the beverage of choice for a lively Labor Day barbecue, other occasions might call for something a bit more flavorful. No, I'm not suggesting anyone fill up Costco's new beer tower with Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Think more along the lines of a fruity sangria, or an apple cider mimosa variation for fall brunch, that guests can serve themselves while they enjoy their food.
If you cancelled your Costco membership or you don't live near one of the discount warehouse locations, you can also find this impressive Oggi Beer Tower on Amazon. You won't get that instant gratification of unboxing it mere minutes after purchasing it, but it certainly is an option. Even if you don't use this beverage tower that often, it's sure to make for a compelling centerpiece that will get the conversation going.