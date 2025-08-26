Here's How Tall The Beer Tower Just Spotted At Costco Stands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just when you thought you didn't have a vessel big enough to house all the beer you need for fall get-togethers and game-day celebrations, Costco comes to the rescue. Folks have recently spotted the colossal Oggi Beer Tower for just under $50 at the big-box store. It holds three quarts of liquid, or six pints of Costco's iconic Oktoberfest beers, and it makes its imposing presence evident by standing at a whopping 30 inches tall.

At first sight, you might be convinced you've just stepped into a headshop, given the beer tower's striking resemblance to a popular cannabis smoking accessory, but don't be fooled. This device is specifically designed to keep beverages at the ready — and more importantly, cold — for those occasions when the drinks are meant to be flowing. A removable ice tube keeps libations chilled as the party goes on, and anyone running dry needs only to flip the spigot toward the bottom to pour a fresh, ice-cold replacement. However, despite "beer" being right in the name, this towering testament to human ingenuity can be filled with several types of refreshments.