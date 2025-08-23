Jettas Mix Cereal Review: Easy To Eat But Not Quite A Touchdown
General Mills is back at it again with its second collaboration with pro football athletes, in an attempt to make breakfast "taste like a touchdown." This time, the cereal brand is teaming up with none other than Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, best known for his incredible speed, agility, and viral end-zone dance moves. Together, they've created another wildly unconventional cereal that the brand hopes will have fans hitting The Griddy at the breakfast table.
So, what exactly is Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix, and how does it compare to the Kelce Mix cereal released in 2024? Stay tuned. I've got the information you need, including where to find the cereal, how much it costs, a list of ingredients, and so much more. I'll also provide my unbiased opinion about how the cereal tastes and whether or not I think it's a touchdown — or a complete fumble. Join me for the scoop on Jettas Mix cereal.
What is Jettas Mix cereal, and when will it be released?
Set to be released in August 2025, Jettas Mix cereal is the second in the lineup from General Mills' "Cereal Training Camp," allowing popular athletes to take their shot at releasing their own limited-edition custom-made cereal. This time around, Minnesota Vikings player Justin Jefferson puts a flavorful spin on breakfast by combining Frosted Lemon Cheerios with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry for an interesting blend I was eager to try.
According to Jefferson, Jettas Mix cereal is not only a combination of flavors he's passionate about, but also a dream come true. "Cinnamon Toast Crunch was always my go-to cereal growing up, and after dropping my own Griddy box with the brand a few years ago, this really feels like a full-circle moment," said Jefferson. "I can't wait for everyone to try my custom Jettas Mix. It's a winning combo of that fresh, lemony vibe and the sweet hit of strawberry Cinnadust for a flavor you won't want to fumble."
What are the ingredients in Jettas Mix cereal?
Like most cold cereals that hit the breakfast table, Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix is teeming with sugar at 12 grams per cup. Since the cereal is made up of Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you can expect the usual ingredients from each. The Frosted Lemon Cheerios, for example, are made of whole grain oats, sugar, cornstarch, and natural flavor. Still, it should be noted that Jettas Mix isn't a gluten-free breakfast cereal; the Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch still contains wheat, accompanied by a variety of other ingredients, including rice flour, corn syrup, maltodextrin, corn syrup, BHT, and more.
On the plus side, Jettas Mix cereal doesn't appear to use artificial dyes or colorings, for which I am grateful. Though it probably won't bother everybody, I usually find unnecessary additives irritating (thank goodness for the FDA's latest food dye ban), so I was pleased to find very few of these types of ingredients lurking in the cereal.
Where is Jettas Mix cereal sold and for how much?
According to General Mills, Jettas Mix cereal will be available at retailers nationwide for $3.50 a box. Each cereal box is 12 ounces, meaning you'll pay a little over 29 cents per ounce. For comparison's sake, Frosted Lemon Cheerios cost between $4 and $5 per 18.5-ounce box in my area, approximately 27 cents per ounce, meaning this box of Jettas Mix is slightly more expensive.
With all of that said, compared to the Kelce Mix cereal released last year, Jettas Mix is cheaper; I remember Kelce Mix being priced at around $5 to $6 in my area per 11.5-ounce box. Considering I wasn't too fond of the cereal, I found the price of Kelce Mix a bit much; Jettas Mix's lower price point is a breath of fresh air, though whether or not the cereal is deserving of a purchase is still to be determined.
How does Jettas Mix cereal taste?
I'd be lying if I said the Jettas Mix cereal combination of Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch didn't strike me as a bit odd. Sure, lemon and strawberry go together well enough, but the thought of adding the taste of cinnamon to the mix sounds like a clash of flavors to me. Nevertheless, I went in with an open mind, hoping for the best.
Given that I hated the previously released Kelce Mix cereal, I wondered if the Jettas Mix would fare any better. The answer? Yes — and no. Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix cereal delivers exactly what I imagined, but with a twist. It is strong on fruity flavors, but, as expected, the cinnamon threw things off for me. Interestingly, although the cinnamon flavor certainly clashes with the brightness of the strawberry and lemon backdrop, I found myself eating more of it than intended. Before I knew it, my cereal was gone, and there I was, already pouring the next bowl.
Because of my conflicting thoughts on the cereal, I thought it would be helpful to sample each type of cereal separately. Interestingly, I found both the Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch to be crazily delicious on their own. Still, I find it hard to give Jettas Mix my full stamp of approval — though tasty in some ways, my taste buds had trouble making sense of its flavors.
Jettas Mix: Not As Tasty as I Hoped
With all things considered, I can't say Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix tastes bad, just confusing. Though lemon and strawberry typically work effortlessly together (hello, strawberry lemonade pie), the cinnamon aspect of the mashup left me flustered. That said, Jettas Mix cereal is strangely addictive — despite my initial bewilderment, I couldn't help but continue eating it. I guess it all comes down to preference — as one who loves simplicity and routine, a cereal like Jettas Mix comes a bit out of left field for me. Still, the lemon and strawberry combo is a refreshingly welcome switch-up to last year's Kelce Mix, and I definitely found Jettas Mix more palatable.
Will Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix be everyone's go-to cereal? Probably not. Still, I appreciate the opportunity to sample two cereals I had never had the pleasure of tasting before. And now that I have, I may just have to go and buy one box of each ... separately, of course.