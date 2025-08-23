Jettas Mix Cereal Review: Easy To Eat But Not Quite A Touchdown

I'd be lying if I said the Jettas Mix cereal combination of Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch didn't strike me as a bit odd. Sure, lemon and strawberry go together well enough, but the thought of adding the taste of cinnamon to the mix sounds like a clash of flavors to me. Nevertheless, I went in with an open mind, hoping for the best.

Given that I hated the previously released Kelce Mix cereal, I wondered if the Jettas Mix would fare any better. The answer? Yes — and no. Justin Jefferson's Jettas Mix cereal delivers exactly what I imagined, but with a twist. It is strong on fruity flavors, but, as expected, the cinnamon threw things off for me. Interestingly, although the cinnamon flavor certainly clashes with the brightness of the strawberry and lemon backdrop, I found myself eating more of it than intended. Before I knew it, my cereal was gone, and there I was, already pouring the next bowl.

Because of my conflicting thoughts on the cereal, I thought it would be helpful to sample each type of cereal separately. Interestingly, I found both the Frosted Lemon Cheerios and Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch to be crazily delicious on their own. Still, I find it hard to give Jettas Mix my full stamp of approval — though tasty in some ways, my taste buds had trouble making sense of its flavors.