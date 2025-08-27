How To Make Flavorless Store-Bought Tomatoes Stand Out, According To Ina Garten

If you've ever bought a massive amount of plum tomatoes on monster sale at the grocery store (some offers are just too good to pass up), you may come home to find that they were on sale for a reason. They're mealy, mild, and frankly, nearly useless.

But kitchen expert Ina Garten has a suggestion to help you out, and it's a pretty easy one. In a Substack newsletter, Garten shared a game-changing tomato cooking method. "You roast them at a high temperature with a little olive oil and good balsamic vinegar," she wrote. "The sugars caramelize, and the tomatoes become incredibly delicious. It's about how to get the most flavor out of simple ingredients." Now that subpar produce has gone from useless to delicious. This method still works without the balsamic vinegar if you don't have any; just expect less sugariness.

The result is these concentrated savory tomato halves, which you can use in a bevy of applications. While Garten doesn't share specific suggestions, I know you could make a smashed tomato pasta sauce, toss them into an herby couscous salad, serve them as a simple side dish alongside reverse-seared steaks, or stuff them into a tomato grilled cheese. They'd fit anywhere that you'd ever need concentrated umami and slightly sweet flavors.