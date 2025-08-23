14 Cookie Recalls That Impacted Millions

Walk into the bakery section of your local Target, and you'll likely soon find its store-brand Favorite Day Frosted Sugar Cookies pretty quickly. With their thick layer of frosting and crumbly, tender texture, these classic cookies are a favorite with many shoppers, which is probably why Targetalways seems tos have a plentiful supply on hand.

However, in July 2025, some shoppers could have come across an unpleasant surprise in their cookies. Target's Canada-based cookie manufacturer first brought the issue to the public's attention, issuing a recall for more than 800 cases of the cookies, which had been distributed in 20 states and in Washington, D.C. The reason? It was suspected that the cookies could contain small pieces of wood.

As a result, Target removed all of the cookies from its stores and ceased selling any impacted cookies online. Guests who had already purchased the cookies were eligible for a refund. While it sounds odd that wood of all things might make its way into a cookie, it is one of the most common foreign materials found in recalled foods, alongside metal shards, broken glass, plastic, and small rocks.