The Case For Boiling Your Cake Batter Before Baking It

Let's be real: Boiling cake batter sounds insane. Sure, bakers can incorporate canned ingredients to upgrade their boxed cake mix or throw sauerkraut into a chocolate cake to put a spring in its step, but boiling cake batter sounds like an abusive breach of good baking practice. And yet, according to Vivian Villa, chef, product development specialist, and founder of UnButter, this technique is your secret weapon to achieving a moist, perfectly leavened confection. Following the instructions on boxed cake mix to a T isn't usually the best way to go. If you want to take your baking game to new heights, a little advice from an expert can go a long way — even if it does seem a little unusual.

To be clear, the entire bowl of batter doesn't need to sit over the stove. It's the water used to mix everything together that's the key here. "Boiling water is a key ingredient in cake recipes used to kick-start the leavening process of baking powder and baking soda," Villa told The Takeout. "Care should be taken to get the batter into the oven right after combining the ingredients, while the leavening agents are active. Too much of a delay and the cake could wind up flat and dense." It's not just the leavening agents that benefit from this technique. Using boiling water gives you other advantages.