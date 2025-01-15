The Sour Veggie That Belongs In Your Chocolate Cake (No Really)

Chocolate cake is universally loved, with rich cocoa flavors and a moist, fluffy texture. Whether it's a wedding, birthday, or a simple get-together, it's appropriate for any occasion and will have most people eyeing for seconds. The chocolate cake recipe variations are endless; some of us use recipes that were passed down through generations, and others experiment with special additions like espresso powder, mayo, or sour cream. Sometimes, the add-ins are not what you expect, and this veggie might stir up a bit (okay, maybe a lot) of controversy: Sauerkraut. Yep, you've read it correctly. And before you call this a culinary crime, hear us out.

Chocolate and sauerkraut have actually been around for a while, with plenty of chocolate cake recipe variations available out there. There are a few reasons that adding sauerkraut makes the cake better, starting with texture. The liquid in this cabbage will add moisture and springiness to the cake, making it soft and tender. The sauerkraut pieces will also bring a new texture to the cake, with a similar feel to shredded coconut. Flavor-wise, this tangy veggie will balance out the chocolate's sweetness. And no, this cake doesn't taste like sauerkraut at all — we promise. If you're bold enough to try it, make sure your cabbage is drained and shredded so that it incorporates well into the batter. Fold in the chopped sauerkraut as the final step before baking your cake.