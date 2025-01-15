The Sour Veggie That Belongs In Your Chocolate Cake (No Really)
Chocolate cake is universally loved, with rich cocoa flavors and a moist, fluffy texture. Whether it's a wedding, birthday, or a simple get-together, it's appropriate for any occasion and will have most people eyeing for seconds. The chocolate cake recipe variations are endless; some of us use recipes that were passed down through generations, and others experiment with special additions like espresso powder, mayo, or sour cream. Sometimes, the add-ins are not what you expect, and this veggie might stir up a bit (okay, maybe a lot) of controversy: Sauerkraut. Yep, you've read it correctly. And before you call this a culinary crime, hear us out.
Chocolate and sauerkraut have actually been around for a while, with plenty of chocolate cake recipe variations available out there. There are a few reasons that adding sauerkraut makes the cake better, starting with texture. The liquid in this cabbage will add moisture and springiness to the cake, making it soft and tender. The sauerkraut pieces will also bring a new texture to the cake, with a similar feel to shredded coconut. Flavor-wise, this tangy veggie will balance out the chocolate's sweetness. And no, this cake doesn't taste like sauerkraut at all — we promise. If you're bold enough to try it, make sure your cabbage is drained and shredded so that it incorporates well into the batter. Fold in the chopped sauerkraut as the final step before baking your cake.
The history behind chocolate sauerkraut cake
The origin of this cake is a little murky, but there are a few competing theories on how this odd combination came to life. One way in which this cake could have originated was at a Chicago high school canteen in 1962. A lunch-lady working there named Geraldine Timms apparently rose to the challenge when schools had a surplus of canned sauerkraut. The lunch workers were instructed to find ways to incorporate this pickled cabbage in lunch meals, and Geraldine did just that — in a very innovative manner.
Bob Channing was another individual who claimed his mother had a recipe that she created during World War II. At a time when rationing food was vital, people got creative with which ingredients they could add to cakes. However, experts claim that chocolate sauerkraut cake has been around a lot longer. Before the invention of baking powder, it was very common for people to use a fermented product to add some lift to cakes. Whether it originated due to war rationing or surplus lunch stock, one thing remains the same: This cake was a creation that came out of pure necessity.