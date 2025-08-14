9 FatBoy Ice Cream Products, Ranked Worst To Best
If you feel like summer's passing you by, there's plenty of time to sink your teeth into some fun. FatBoy has dropped four incredibly indulgent sandwich flavors emboldened with hot fudge brownies, cinnamon churros, mint cookie crumbles, and an explosion of birthday party sprinkles. We were invited to try these novel spins on America's favorite ice cream treat, and the only reasonable RSVP was, Yes, please, we're in the middle of a Midwestern heatwave."
Made by Casper's Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah, FatBoy ice cream sandwiches are best known for their extra thick and creamy middle — or high ice cream-to-cookie ratio, if we're getting technical. The company's 100-year legacy began with Casper Merrill's original invention: the Casco Nut Sundae. Dipped in chocolate, rolled in nuts, and conveniently served on a stick, Merrill's ice cream treat was a cool revelation back in 1925.
Over the years, Casper's Ice Cream has continued to innovate and expand by serving up some of the biggest, boldest bars, pops, cones, and sandwiches you can find in the grocery store. Which of these FatBoy treats are most worthy of a spot in your freezer? The Takeout put some new — and nostalgic — flavors to the test.
9. Vanilla nut sundae ice cream bar
FatBoy's vanilla nut sundae bar pays tribute to the company's original Casco Nut Sundae on a stick. It's a solid, old-school style treat featuring a thick block of premium vanilla ice cream coated in a milk chocolate shell and a smattering of roasted almonds and peanuts. Up until this taste test, my family had been intensely divided on the subject of nuts in ice cream (or cookies). In my humble opinion, 98% of the time, they do not belong. But here, the ratio of buttery richness to crunch is just right. The nuts aren't obtrusive (nor do they get stuck in your teeth). They just add the slightest bit of elevated toffee flavor and texture to make your taste buds happy.
So how did this crowd-pleasing confection end up on the bottom of our list? It's simply nowhere near as exciting as FatBoy's newer offerings. That being said, FatBoy's nut sundae bar is a good choice if you're looking for a satisfying ice cream treat that's not too over-the-top. It's reasonably sized, and only 150 calories per pop. Find them in 6- or 12-packs.
8. Birthday cake ice cream sandwich pop
As one of FatBoy's new products, this ice cream sandwich pop takes the cake when it comes to presentation. We oohed, aahed, and giggled at the chunky bar and blitz of rainbow-colored nonpareils. You can't help but feel kid-like and carefree with a stick full of sprinkles in your hand. Are these really freezer aisle treats? We thought they looked more custom bakery than grocery store.
While there's definitely no need to wait for a special occasion, these festive pops are individually wrapped and perfect to hand out at parties. Younger revelers (and cake haters) will love you for it — no plates, no forks, just unadulterated fun on a stick. All our taste testers enjoyed the big punch of color and gratifying crunch from the sprinkles, but "the grownups" in the group found the overall flavor a bit too meek and mild.
7. Cookies 'n cream ice cream sandwich
It doesn't matter if you're partial to Team Hydrox or Oreo. This FatBoy frozen treat completely captures the flavor of that creamy white fondant-like filling. If you're a double- or mega-stuf fan, this ice cream sandwich will be the stuff of your dreams. One of our taste testers went so far to say it was the most "spot-on" cookies and cream ice cream they'd ever tasted.
FatBoy lovingly nails the nostalgia down to the detail here, even replicating the color and distinctive taste of the dark chocolaty cookie wafers. (Similar to Oreo, the ingredients include cocoa processed with alkali.) And while there's no need to twist and lick your way to the best part of this cookie sandwich, you may want to cut and share. It comes across richer and denser than the classic vanilla FatBoy variety, though it's not too sweet. Some of our reviewers wished for bigger chunks of cookies in the mostly smooth ice cream middle.
6. Mint cookie ice cream sandwich pop
According to the development team at FatBoy, its four new flavors for summer were created with "an unapologetic love for indulgence." This mint cookie ice cream sandwich pop approaches hedonistic levels with layers of mint ice cream, milk chocolate, and a pressed cookie crumble topping comparable to the beloved Girl Scout cookie.
When it comes to mint ice cream, there's a clear divide: People either love it, or hate it. But FatBoy manages to temper the debate by serving it up bar style — with plenty of chocolate decadence. Unwrapped, this ice cream sandwich is an innovative showstopper. The heft immediately commanded our attention. And by some feat of physics, it magically held its composure on the stick, bite after bite. The undeniably impressive components are all here, but if we had one wish, it would be to amp up the creamy cool mint flavor to better balance out the chocolate.
5. Premium vanilla ice cream sandwich
Vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor in America, and throughout the world. While some might call it basic, there's something so comforting about going classic, especially when it's done well. That thick slab of vanilla inside FatBoy's flagship ice cream sandwich is precisely what put the Utah-based company on a coast-to-coast map. Founder Casper Merrill first made the treats in 10-gallon cans with milk and cream from his family farm, and according to Casper's Ice Cream, the recipe has changed very little since the 1920s. While manufactured on a much larger scale (500,000+ FatBoys are made every day), the first ingredient listed on the back of the box remains "fresh whole milk."
So how did America's #1 ice cream sandwich land in the middle of our list? If we're comparing apples to apples, our reviewers agreed FatBoy has most other standard ice cream sandwich brands beat. It's a nontraditional square, generously portioned, and best of all: The buttery rich vanilla ice cream offers an authentic, old-timey flavor that's far from artificial. The thing is, ice cream sandwiches have come a long, long way since the Good Humor man. While this FatBoy offering is anything but boring, it is a bit predictable compared to our top-ranked treats.
4. Sundae best ice cream cone
Some people eat their ice cream straight out of the tub with a spoon. However, a 2024 ice cream analysis by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) revealed a bigger majority of Americans prefer waffle cones (or at least a more dignified bowl). With this sundae best ice cream cone, FatBoy offers a more traditional frozen treat that defied our Drumstick expectations.
Okay, it wasn't the best-looking frozen treat out of the box. We opened several cones in hopes of finding a match for the enticing depiction on the carton, but ended up empty-handed in that regard. Appearances aside, this novelty garnered gushing reviews for overall flavor. The creamy vanilla ice cream was topped with a (one-sided) chocolate drizzle and salty crushed peanuts, but we didn't expect the actual cone to play a starring role. FatBoy calls it a "sugar cone," but this is not your wet cardboard kind of kiddie cone. Generously lined with chocolate, it's crisp yet soft, and wonderfully buttery — like a homemade waffle.
3. Hot fudge brownie ice cream sandwich
FatBoy's new hot fudge brownie ice cream sandwich delivers homespun-level deliciousness we didn't know you could get in the freezer aisle. At first glance, it looks a lot like FatBoy's original treat, but it only takes one bite to find it a cut above. Two chewy, chocolaty brownies replace the thin outer wafers, and inside we found hints of hot fudge enhancing the premium vanilla ice cream.
With a true "hot fudge core" (as described on the box), this frozen delight could have earned an even higher spot in our rankings. But as is, it's far from disappointing. Of all the FatBoy products tasted, this is the one we'd confidently serve up to anyone, anytime. It's versatile enough to go from pool party to dinner party, no exaggeration. I had visions of dropping this beauty in a footed glass bowl with a swirl of whipped cream and a cherry on top. With a minute or two of thawing time, it could pass for freshly baked and assembled in your kitchen. Get a box of four for around $6 and play ice cream parlor.
2. Caramel cashew cookie sandwich
FatBoy's caramel cashew cookie sandwich checks all the boxes for amazingly unconventional. As with the hot fudge brownie sandwich, we were smitten with the high-quality components, beginning with the two buttery rounds of shortbread cookie. This is not a wafer-like layer that gets stuck to your fingers (though there's a perfectly good time and place for that). This ice cream sandwich is well-built, and borderline elegant.
Inside, your routine vanilla is replaced with a caramel-flavored ice cream studded with pieces of cashew and tiny drips of caramel throughout. The nut haters in our tasting group had no qualms to convey, but FatBoy also makes a Caramel Cookies 'n Cream version if that's a concern (my store didn't have this version). With rich impressions of maple and butterscotch, this ice cream sandwich was decidedly more complex and adult than all the others. Suffice to say, this is not your ordinary Chipwich. It may even inspire you to make your own gourmet ice cream sandwiches at home.
1. Cinnamon churro ice cream sandwich
Earlier this year, Aldi debuted a churro ice cream sandwich to great fanfare. While those have disappeared (for now), FatBoy has you covered with a full-time freezer replacement that was undeniably our all-around favorite pick.
The cinnamon churro sandwich stays true to FatBoy's mission of delivering fun, full-flavored combinations that really stick with you. Here, the signature vanilla ice cream slab features a sea salt caramel core, and it's magnanimously packed between two cinnamon churro cookies. Somehow, FatBoy manages to magically capture the anticipated cinnamon-sugar taste with authenticity. The texture is mostly soft, but we also got some hints of a stiffer, satisfying outer crunch reminiscent of a real-deal fried dough pastry.
Nothing was overpowering — the milky vanilla, silky caramel, and slightly spicy cinnamon played so well together, we wondered why cinnamon ice cream isn't more of a thing. The day after our taste test, my teenager burst into the kitchen saying, "Mom, I need more cinnamon churro ice cream sandwiches in my life." If you try one new FatBoy ice cream treat, go with this one. You'll likely have zero regrets.
Methodology
For this ranking, Casper's Ice Cream provided the FatBoy Premium Vanilla, Cinnamon Churro, Hot Fudge Brownie, Mint Cookie, and Birthday Cake products for our honest review. We then ventured out to local markets in the Chicago area (Woodman's and Tony's) in search of more frozen treats to round out the list. While we ended up with four new flavors and five classic varieties, there are several more to try. Check your local Walmart for the elusive FatBoy Sugar Cookie ice cream sandwich, or head to Sam's Club for a limited-edition 12-pack of S'Mores flavored bars.
Of the nine ice cream treats tested, top rankings went to the FatBoy products we determined to be the most indulgently irresistible. Our lucky evaluators included ice-cream loving family and friends who compared notes on taste, texture, shape, and overall enjoyment. Ingredient quality and price were pretty consistent across the brand's board. Casper providing five of the products did not factor into overall opinion of those products.