9 FatBoy Ice Cream Products, Ranked Worst To Best

If you feel like summer's passing you by, there's plenty of time to sink your teeth into some fun. FatBoy has dropped four incredibly indulgent sandwich flavors emboldened with hot fudge brownies, cinnamon churros, mint cookie crumbles, and an explosion of birthday party sprinkles. We were invited to try these novel spins on America's favorite ice cream treat, and the only reasonable RSVP was, Yes, please, we're in the middle of a Midwestern heatwave."

Made by Casper's Ice Cream in Richmond, Utah, FatBoy ice cream sandwiches are best known for their extra thick and creamy middle — or high ice cream-to-cookie ratio, if we're getting technical. The company's 100-year legacy began with Casper Merrill's original invention: the Casco Nut Sundae. Dipped in chocolate, rolled in nuts, and conveniently served on a stick, Merrill's ice cream treat was a cool revelation back in 1925.

Over the years, Casper's Ice Cream has continued to innovate and expand by serving up some of the biggest, boldest bars, pops, cones, and sandwiches you can find in the grocery store. Which of these FatBoy treats are most worthy of a spot in your freezer? The Takeout put some new — and nostalgic — flavors to the test.