The Unexpected US State That Produces Over 60% Of Our Sweet Potatoes

Americans across the country regularly enjoy sweet potatoes in everything from the classically controversial marshmallow-topped Thanksgiving casserole to crispy, bright orange fries. However, many sweet spud lovers might be surprised to learn that the majority of the United States' sweet potato crop is grown in just one state. North Carolina produced a whopping 1.83 billion pounds of sweet potatoes in 2021, accounting for over 60% of the total U.S. harvest of 2.9 billion pounds for that year. This is particularly impressive considering that the Tarheel State accounts for just over 1.4% of total U.S. land area.

To put North Carolina's sweet potato dominance in perspective, Idaho, America's famous potato capital, is the top (regular) potato-producing state but contributes only around 30% of the total U.S. potato crop. However, North Carolina's bumper sweet potato crop is small potatoes compared to the world's leading producer of sweet potatoes, China, which grew over 113 billion pounds of the tuber in 2023.