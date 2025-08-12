The Unexpected US State That Produces Over 60% Of Our Sweet Potatoes
Americans across the country regularly enjoy sweet potatoes in everything from the classically controversial marshmallow-topped Thanksgiving casserole to crispy, bright orange fries. However, many sweet spud lovers might be surprised to learn that the majority of the United States' sweet potato crop is grown in just one state. North Carolina produced a whopping 1.83 billion pounds of sweet potatoes in 2021, accounting for over 60% of the total U.S. harvest of 2.9 billion pounds for that year. This is particularly impressive considering that the Tarheel State accounts for just over 1.4% of total U.S. land area.
To put North Carolina's sweet potato dominance in perspective, Idaho, America's famous potato capital, is the top (regular) potato-producing state but contributes only around 30% of the total U.S. potato crop. However, North Carolina's bumper sweet potato crop is small potatoes compared to the world's leading producer of sweet potatoes, China, which grew over 113 billion pounds of the tuber in 2023.
Why North Carolina's sweet potato production is so important
Sweet potato farming has been on the rise for decades thanks to the crop's hardy nature and increasing demand. American sweet potato exports have grown by over 1,100% from 2001 to reach a value of $187 million in 2021. As the sweet potato business has become more lucrative, other states are trying to jump on the trend. Mississippi, the nation's third-highest producer of sweet potatoes behind North Carolina and California, established the orange tuber as its official state vegetable in 2025 in a move to recognize the crop's importance.
However, North Carolina's sweet spud dominance is hard to challenge. The Tarheel State has maintained its status as the nation's top sweet potato-producing state since 1971, and the sweet potato has been established as the official state vegetable since 1995. Today, North Carolina is home to over 500 sweet potato farms, and the tuber is an important part of the state's economy and identity. Whether you prefer extra crispy sweet potato chips or classic sweet potato pie, you probably have North Carolina to thank for fulfilling at least a few of your sweet potato cravings (just don't call them yams, which are totally different).