The Simple Step That Makes Sweet Potato Chips Nice And Crispy

The crunchiest chips start with the thinnest-sliced potatoes. If you don't have a mandoline to do your slicing, you can use a vegetable peeler instead. Once the potatoes are sliced, you might want to soak the raw chips in ice water for a few minutes to draw out some of the starch. Be sure to dry them off thoroughly after they're drained, though. You can either use a paper towel for this, or allow them to air dry before you begin baking.

Some recipes endorse coating the sliced potatoes with oil or butter before baking, although Grace Vallo made no mention of this step. She did, however, point out that salting the chips prior to cooking them will help draw out the moisture, thus making them even crisper. She also suggested coating the chips with a tiny bit of baking powder, which will "boost the crunch factor by creating tiny air bubbles in the surface."

Once the chips are ready to come out of the oven, there's still one more step you need to take before you can dive in. According to Vallo, they need to cool down for a few minutes. Not only is this a good general safety precaution so you won't burn your mouth or hands, but, as she told us, "letting them cool for a few minutes allows them to firm up as the rest of the steam escapes." This means that they should get even crisper as they sit.