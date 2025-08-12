That Jar Of Pickles In Your Fridge Is The Key To Sparkling Copper Cookware

Pickle juice has plenty of culinary uses. Among many other things, it makes an excellent briny addition in super flavorful potato salad and can be used to upgrade your favorite salad dressings. But apparently, pickle juice has magical cleaning powers, too.

According to Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame, the leftover brine from your favorite jar of pickles is a great natural cleanser for copper cookware. That's because pickle juice contains vinegar (an acid) and salt (a mineral), two ingredients that together create a dynamic cleaning formula. When applied to copper pots or pans, the acid-salt combination is strong enough to get rid of tarnished spots and reveal a shiny, sparkling surface.

There is one caveat to this method. If left on a copper surface too long, pickle juice can expedite the aging process, giving it that blue-green look. Sometimes Gaines does this intentionally to create a specific design look with decor items, but there's no need to push it that far with pots and pans you actually use. Be sure to thoroughly wash your copper cookware with mild dish soap and warm water after cleaning it with pickle juice and dry it well to prevent unwanted oxidation.