Make Stainless Steel Shine Again With This Secret Ingredient

It's true, you can make stainless steel pots, pans, and appliances as shiny as the day you originally purchased them. Caked-on food particles, streaky lines, water spots, and grease marks are no match for one environment-friendly, low-budget cleaning wizard you likely already have on hand. All you need is freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Mild acids, like lemon juice, shake up the molecular structure of grimy handprints and clingy food by attracting these elements to the compounds in the fragrant, citrus juice. Lemon juice contains citric acid, a powerful organic compound that naturally breaks down tough stains and stubborn sauces. Citric acid is a chelating agent, which means it helps to pull other chemical elements away from stainless steel. When these particles meet lemon juice, they loosen their grip, so you can easily wipe them away with a paper towel; leaving your stainless steel cookware and kitchen gadgets spotless and shiny.