Does Lemon Juice Ever Expire?
We've all been there: You need a little squeeze of lemon, so you grab that bottle of lemon juice from your fridge. But then, you start second-guessing yourself. How long has that bottle been in there? You give it a sniff and a reluctant taste. It's still tart, but is it really okay to use? Has it expired? Does lemon juice even expire? Technically, yes. But it's not as simple as a date on the bottle — and there's always an awful lot of confusion around expiration dates.
Lemon juice doesn't expire in the sense that it becomes unsafe or harmful to your health. Even long past its prime, it won't turn pathogenic thanks to its ascorbic acid acting as a natural preservative. This means it won't harbor harmful bacteria or mold if stored in a cool, dark place like the fridge. Flavor and quality of the lemon juice, though? Now, that's a different story.
For lemon juice, trust your nose
Over time, lemon juice can lose its bright and citrusy tang, turning it bland and making it taste ... off. Freshly squeezed lemon juice, for example, only lasts about two to three days in the fridge before it starts to lose its flavor. Store-bought lemon juice, especially those that are pasteurized or contain preservatives, lasts much longer — sometimes up to a year in the fridge — though it'll still lose potency over time.
Simply put, that bottle of lemon juice that's been sitting in the fridge for who knows how long is most likely fine to use, but there's just a chance that it might not taste as fresh as you'd like. Of course, there are some exceptions. If the smell or taste is suspicious or you see any mold or cloudy coloring, it's better to be safe than sorry and toss it. Otherwise, you're probably good to go. Just trust the "sniff test" rather than the "use by" date — it's the best way to avoid a sour situation.