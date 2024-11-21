Does Lemon Juice Ever Expire?

We've all been there: You need a little squeeze of lemon, so you grab that bottle of lemon juice from your fridge. But then, you start second-guessing yourself. How long has that bottle been in there? You give it a sniff and a reluctant taste. It's still tart, but is it really okay to use? Has it expired? Does lemon juice even expire? Technically, yes. But it's not as simple as a date on the bottle — and there's always an awful lot of confusion around expiration dates.

Lemon juice doesn't expire in the sense that it becomes unsafe or harmful to your health. Even long past its prime, it won't turn pathogenic thanks to its ascorbic acid acting as a natural preservative. This means it won't harbor harmful bacteria or mold if stored in a cool, dark place like the fridge. Flavor and quality of the lemon juice, though? Now, that's a different story.