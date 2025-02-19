Make Cleaning The Microwave Easy With This Clever Lemon Hack

A dirty microwave is something we all loathe, and the only thing worse is, well, having to clean the dirty microwave. Trying to scrub off old poached eggs, pasta sauce, and other food build up can be a workout in itself, and not an enjoyable one. At one point I was even trying to use my microwave less, just so I wouldn't have to clean it. Luckily, there's a cleaning hack that makes it seriously easy — I swear by this method — and it just requires lemon. You might think you need to use strong cleaning products but I promise you, lemon is all you need for a sparkly microwave.

Just add ½ cup of water to a microwave safe bowl or jug, slice a lemon in half, and squeeze the juice into the water. Then, drop the remainder of the lemon into the bowl and microwave this for three minutes on the high power setting. Let it sit in the microwave — with the door closed — for a further five minutes. The lemon juice and steam does the work for you to loosen any food bits. Afterwards, carefully remove the hot bowl and wipe the microwave down with a cloth or rag. Lemon juice is also great for getting rid of odors, so your microwave can look and smell fresh.