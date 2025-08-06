Old School Appetizers Almost Everyone Has Forgotten

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the day, appetizers weren't just a prelude to a great meal; they were almost as important as the meal itself. Hosts took great care in crafting the perfect meal starters, and many of them, such as the impressive-looking gelatin molds of the 1970s, even became the party table centerpiece. Everything from fish and hard-boiled eggs to pineapple and cheese was combined with the jiggly stuff to create congealed "salads," such as tuna Jell-O salad — one of the gelatin-based vintage seafood dishes no one eats anymore. Mousses, dips, and spreads took center stage, as did seafood in various forms. Not only did these eye-catching dishes awaken the appetite, but they were often conversation starters, too.

Appetizers became common in American restaurants during the beginning of the 20th century, and were sometimes referred to as relishes or hors d'oeuvres (which literally translates to "outside of the work" in French), especially at more upscale eateries. Going back even further in time, small bites such as olives, eggs, or vegetables were offered as a token of hospitality to guests in ancient Greece and Rome. Throughout the centuries, appetizers have set the tone for celebrations and provided anticipation for the meal ahead. Although today we've moved on to charcuterie boards and garden-fresh salads, these forgotten appetizers of yesteryear deserve to be remembered, and possibly even a spot on the dinner table at your next soirée.