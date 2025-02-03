What Makes A 'Million Dollar' Recipe? Hint: It's Not The Price

Have you ever gotten dolled up for a night out, or showed up to a candlelight dinner with your partner, rose petals on the floor, and said you felt "like a million bucks?" Feeling like a million bucks doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing Christian Louboutin red bottoms or a shiny Rolex watch, it just means you look and feel like you stepped off the pages of a magazine. You feel steeped in luxury, decadence dripping from every inch of you. Meals can taste like a million bucks too (some recipes even have "million dollar" in the name), but price has nothing to do with it.

"Million dollar" foods earn the name because of how rich and decadent the recipes taste, not necessarily how much money goes into ingredients (unlike the world's most expensive burger). People often say they'd "pay a million dollars for the meal," relishing in the luxury of the recipe, regardless of whether the meal actually cost less than $10. A step above "million dollar" meals are "billion dollar" recipes, but those also have no relation to the actual price. Despite the intimidating titles, these dishes are revered for artistry and flavor, not an extravagant price tag.