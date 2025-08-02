13 Frozen Fish Recalls That Affected Millions

Frozen fish isn't just convenient, it's frequently the freshest option available, particularly for those living away from coastal areas. Seafood is often flash-frozen mere minutes after it's caught, preserving its flavor, texture, and nutritional value. In contrast, the so-called fresh fish at the supermarket is likely to have already been frozen and defrosted. Frozen fish typically also comes gutted, cleaned, and often pre-portioned for hassle-free cooking.

From one-pan fish tacos to Thai-inspired fried fish, fish is versatile and can be used in a wide range of dishes. Nevertheless, the final meal is only going to be as good as the quality of its parts. If the seafood isn't up to par, even the best recipes are likely to fall flat. In the worst case, the meal could even make you sick, especially if the fish wasn't stored or handled properly.

Like all seafood, we've seen plenty of frozen fish recalled over the years to avoid this very outcome. Here are some of the most significant frozen fish recalls to hit grocery stores in U.S. history.