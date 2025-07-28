The Family-Owned Ohio Restaurant That Keeps Things Eccentric

"Have you noticed how many successful restaurants are theme-based these days?" This was one of the many questions Jonathan Frakes asked viewers in episodes of the anthology series "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction" — one of countless things that mark said series as a product of the 1990s. Despite some valiant attempts to bring a sense of whimsy back to dining, most successful restaurants are not, in fact, theme-based anymore. Chains like Margaritaville and Hard Rock Cafe can still be found in particularly touristy parts of major American cities. But despite how much we long for the return of Planet Hollywood, it's clear that Rainforest Cafe's best days are clearly behind it. So it's worth applauding establishments like Mike's Place in Kent, Ohio, a restaurant which has over a half-dozen themes for the price of one.

Sitting outside Mike's Place is a replica X-Wing from "Star Wars", which is only the first of many decorative flourishes the restaurant has in store for you. Inside, you'll find a model of (one half of) a boat, called "Ship Happens," with seating inside; a model of a bus, also with seating inside; license plates all over the walls; a booth decorated with memorabilia devoted to tequila; an Irish pub; and more. According to owner Mike Kostensky, the restaurant he bought was originally country-themed, but he soon replaced the old decor with his own vision (or visions). Clearly Kostensky, an avowed Parrot Head, took after Jimmy Buffett's example with his own Margaritaville chain.