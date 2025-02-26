The Menu Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At A Pizza Shop

There's something to be said for an old fashioned, unpretentious pizzeria, whether it's New York City's best pizza in the world, or some inferior pizza backwater. (Just kidding! Please don't hurt us.) With just dough, cheese, tomato sauce, and a smattering of toppings, these shops cultivate a following that lasts for decades — or, if nothing else, they attract enough business from tired moms, hungry stoners, and Little League baseball teams to stay afloat for a good long while. Instead of trying to be all things for all people, these places know what they're about: You get pizza, maybe with a side of garlic knots and zeppole for dessert, and, by Jove, you're going to like it.

Even for smaller mom-and-pops, the strategy works. As it turns out, one of the signs of a shady pizza shop is a menu that's way too big. This is a red flag for most restaurants, really (It's something you'll hear Gordon Ramsay bring up a lot on "Kitchen Nightmares"), but it's especially true for a place that's supposed to be specialized in one thing: pizza.