We Wish These Failed Restaurants Would Make A Comeback

A predecessor of such bar-food joints as TGI Fridays and Houlihan's, H. A. Winston started as a family-run restaurant in Philadelphia in 1972. A pub setting and a simple menu of hamburgers, sandwiches, and the crowd-favorite french onion soup, paired with affordable prices, attracted families and bar patrons alike. The name H. A. Winston came from the owners' Herb and Allan Spivak's first initials put together with a name on an old sign the brothers found in the original Old City building.

In five years, founder Herb Spivak grew the business from a Philly bar into a franchise chain. Spreading from New Jersey down the coast to Virginia, the burger-focused eatery operated 22 locations by the end of the decade. "It just happened to be the right thing at the right place at the right time," Herb Spivak said in an interview at the time. "I'm not a psychiatrist. To be honest, I really don't know why, but it worked."

In the 1980s, finding staff became more difficult and H. A. Winston began closing locations, some company-owned and some franchised. In July of 1992, the last location on Chestnut and Locust Streets in Philadelphia served its last customer.

The nostalgia for H.A. Winsons centers around its homey atmosphere and the team spirit the staff created in all of the chain's locations. Reminiscing about family gatherings and memorabilia such as T-shirts and signs, online discussion groups bring back the memories of this beloved Philadelphia staple.