Running a restaurant is a rocky business. In recent years, we've seen multiple chains throw in the towel after an onslaught of financial hardships. Back in the 2010s, Don Pablo's was one of these casualties. The once almighty Tex-Mex chain spent decades doling out tacos and fajitas made with its homemade flour tortillas, but unfortunately fell foul of some of the most common pitfalls of running and expanding a national chain.

Unlike its greatest rival, Chi-Chi's — which itself shuttered in 2004 after declaring bankruptcy and being hit by the largest hepatitis A outbreak in American history within a matter of weeks but has since announced a surprise comeback — it seems like Don Pablo's is officially gone for good. Considering how fast the chain grew in its prime, we were always somewhat surprised by its dramatic downfall. However, once you dig into Don Pablo's history, its decline (and end) feel somewhat inevitable. From its origins in Lubbock, Texas, through its peak in the 1990s, all the way to its total closure in 2019, let's dive into the rise and fall of Don Pablo's.