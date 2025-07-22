This Viral Frozen Treat Is The Boost Of Vitamin C Your Body Needs

Last summer, the internet graced us with the not-so-great viral fluffy Coke trend which introduced folks to the combination of marshmallow fluff and Coca-Cola as a sort of dirty soda. It was less of a summery food craze and more of a "Hey, look what we did" kind of fad, not unlike the recent fad involving people making cookie dough characters melt into nightmarish abominations in the oven. However, this summer, the latest social media trend making rounds online, the frozen clementine, is truly a seasonal treat that folks can get behind.

Part of the beauty of this latest food hack is its simplicity. All you need is a clementine (a hybrid of a mandarin orange), a freezer, and a knife. The fruit is first frozen whole and unpeeled until it's solid. Once frozen, run it under hot water for 30 seconds to make it easier to cut (or you can leave the clementine on the counter at room temperature for 15 minutes). Then, slice through the middle horizontally (with the top and bottom of the orange facing outward).

Once the frozen clementine is cut in half, simply press your thumbs into the dimple of the rind to pop out the little segments of chilled fruit — no peeling required. It makes for a refreshing, healthy snack during the dog days of summer. If you don't have any clementines lying around to freeze, you can use other types of oranges to make the frozen treat.