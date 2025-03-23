Is There A Difference Between Clementines And Mandarin Oranges?

Clementines are some of the smallest mandarins and are known for their mild, sweet flavor and thin, smooth skin that is easy to peel. Clementines resulted from crossing sweet oranges and mandarins, and they were bred to be small, sweet, and portable. They are often marketed to children as a healthy snack with brand names such as Cuties or Sweeties, but you can obviously enjoy clementines at any age.

Tangerines are another breed of mandarins and are thought to have been named for the port city of Tangier, Morocco. Compared to clementines, tangerines have a bit more of a sour flavor but are still smaller than oranges. They have a thin, slightly bumpy, easy-to-peel skin.

There are many more types of mandarins, including satsumas, which are delicate, sweet, and juicy. Really, you can't go wrong whether you're enjoying any of these mandarin fruits on their own, making fancy preserved oranges, or putting together a nostalgic Jell-O salad. Most surprising out of all this is that even though oranges are the broad name most people use for all these fruits, oranges are technically the newer species compared to mandarins. They came about from intentional cross-breeding between mandarins and pomelos. This is why oranges are larger, rounder, and more bitter than mandarins.