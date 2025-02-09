What Makes Sumo Oranges So Different From Typical Oranges?

It's not often you consider an entire type of fruit as "new" (like cotton candy grapes), but Sumo citrus fruits have only been available in the U.S. market since 2011. In Japan this type of orange is classified as a "shiranui" fruit, but is also marketed under the trade name "Dekopon." As the years have gone by, the fruit has taken on different names depending on the purveyor (like "Sumo" and "Big Honey," for example), but they're still the same shiranui fruit.

The obsession with these things isn't purely thanks to their sweetness, however. They're also a social media darling. A few years ago a TikTok user posted a video in a Trader Joe's in Manhattan, showing one shopper extolling the virtues of the sumo orange over its peers, resulting in many other shoppers adding the fruit to their own grocery store hauls. That video would go on to gain over 7.7 million views (and has since been deleted), but shows just how popular these things have gotten (maybe even more popular than Trader Joe's bananas). They're not only easy to peel and good to eat, but one of the few fruits that you can classify as trendy, which makes them even more unique in quite an unexpected way (unsurprisingly, fruits rarely make the list of the best TikTok food trends).